AQHA wants to hear from you

Current AQHA members with an email address on file will receive a survey invitation via email.

AQHA invites all AQHA members, domestic and international, to participate in the 2018 AQHA Member Satisfaction Survey. The Association has hired Decision Analyst of Arlington, Texas, to conduct the online research study. "We need all of our members to participate in this survey," says AQHA Executive Vice President Craig Huffhines.

"We greatly appreciate your involvement and taking time out of your busy schedules to support the Association you are passionate about – AQHA."

The survey, which should take only 15 minutes to complete, asks about the importance of various services provided by AQHA. The information gathered will be used to continue to improve the way members around the globe are served.

AQHA Recommended Stories For You

For security reasons, a current AQHA membership number is required to complete the survey.

Survey responses are completely confidential. Individual responses will not be shared with AQHA, the AQHA Executive Committee, board members or staff. AQHA will be supplied a summary of answers from all surveys completed.

If you don't know your AQHA Member ID, you can find it on the mailing label of your AQHA magazine or call AQHA customer service at 806-376-4811 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central.

Be sure your voice is heard and take the AQHA Member Satisfaction Survey today!

–AQHA