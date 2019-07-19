AQHYA Executive Committee and Directors Named for 2019-20
American Quarter Horse Youth Association national officers and regional directors for the 2019-20 term were elected July 11 at the Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo, Texas.
The AQHYA Executive Committee and regional directors play a major role in the youth association by planning events, participating in community service projects and spreading the word about American Quarter Horses, youth activities and AQHYA. They also represent AQHYA throughout the year at functions and events worldwide.
Each of AQHYA’s 11 regions can elect three directors at the Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar. From those directors, delegates elect five national officers.
Throughout the year, the AQHYA Executive Committee and regional directors network with horse enthusiasts to ensure a successful future for the industry. The AQHYA Executive Committee and regional directors set goals to grow youth involvement in every aspect of the equine world, uphold the integrity of the breed and work toward ensuring the future of the industry.
The AQHYA Executive Committee and regional directors have a unique opportunity to develop leadership skills to enhance their AQHYA experience and all of their future endeavors. All youth are encouraged to get involved. For more information on AQHYA, visit http://www.aqha.com/youth.
AQHYA Executive Committee
President Sierra Walter of Hydro, Oklahoma
First Vice President Justin Eddy of Rocheport, Missouri
Second Vice President Claire Lee of McAllen, Texas
Executive Member Delaney Dickens of Omaha, Nebraska
Executive Member Richard John Shepard III of Harrington, Delaware
Regional Directors
Region 1
Isabella Laguna of Snoqualmie, Washington
Region 3
Kendalyn Herlocker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Curtis Johnson of Indianola, Iowa
Emma Schaefer of New Virginia, Iowa
Region 4
Alexa Black of Springfield, Ohio
Courtney Hilty of Huber Heights, Ohio
Natalie Hilty of Huber Heights, Ohio
Region 5
Morgan Hipkens of Kirkville, New York
Trinity Packard of Slatington, Pennsylvania
Rylee Ridgely of Camden-Wyoming, Delaware
Region 7
Cheyenne Holm of Salt Lake City, Utah
Alexis Tretschok of Tucson, Arizona
Region 8
Millie Landon of Pilot Point, Texas
Lauren Weaber of Eaton, Colorado
Region 9
Sidney Dunham of Jonesboro, Arkansas
Spencer Hardin of Olive Branch, Mississippi
Steve Wheat of Benton, Louisiana
Region 10
Blakely Abbott of Covington, Georgia
Sydney Nicholls of Harrisburg, North Carolina
Victoria Zember of Conyers, Georgia
For more information on the 2019 YES, visit http://www.aqha.com/yes.
–AQHA