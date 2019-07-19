AQHYA Executive Committee and Directors Named for 2019-20

American Quarter Horse Youth Association national officers and regional directors for the 2019-20 term were elected July 11 at the Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar in Amarillo, Texas.

The AQHYA Executive Committee and regional directors play a major role in the youth association by planning events, participating in community service projects and spreading the word about American Quarter Horses, youth activities and AQHYA. They also represent AQHYA throughout the year at functions and events worldwide.

Each of AQHYA’s 11 regions can elect three directors at the Bank of America Youth Excellence Seminar. From those directors, delegates elect five national officers.

Throughout the year, the AQHYA Executive Committee and regional directors network with horse enthusiasts to ensure a successful future for the industry. The AQHYA Executive Committee and regional directors set goals to grow youth involvement in every aspect of the equine world, uphold the integrity of the breed and work toward ensuring the future of the industry.

The AQHYA Executive Committee and regional directors have a unique opportunity to develop leadership skills to enhance their AQHYA experience and all of their future endeavors. All youth are encouraged to get involved. For more information on AQHYA, visit http://www.aqha.com/youth.

AQHYA Executive Committee

President Sierra Walter of Hydro, Oklahoma

First Vice President Justin Eddy of Rocheport, Missouri

Second Vice President Claire Lee of McAllen, Texas

Executive Member Delaney Dickens of Omaha, Nebraska

Executive Member Richard John Shepard III of Harrington, Delaware

Regional Directors

Region 1

Isabella Laguna of Snoqualmie, Washington

Region 3

Kendalyn Herlocker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Curtis Johnson of Indianola, Iowa

Emma Schaefer of New Virginia, Iowa

Region 4

Alexa Black of Springfield, Ohio

Courtney Hilty of Huber Heights, Ohio

Natalie Hilty of Huber Heights, Ohio

Region 5

Morgan Hipkens of Kirkville, New York

Trinity Packard of Slatington, Pennsylvania

Rylee Ridgely of Camden-Wyoming, Delaware

Region 7

Cheyenne Holm of Salt Lake City, Utah

Alexis Tretschok of Tucson, Arizona

Region 8

Millie Landon of Pilot Point, Texas

Lauren Weaber of Eaton, Colorado

Region 9

Sidney Dunham of Jonesboro, Arkansas

Spencer Hardin of Olive Branch, Mississippi

Steve Wheat of Benton, Louisiana

Region 10

Blakely Abbott of Covington, Georgia

Sydney Nicholls of Harrisburg, North Carolina

Victoria Zember of Conyers, Georgia

For more information on the 2019 YES, visit http://www.aqha.com/yes.

–AQHA