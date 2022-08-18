American Quarter Horse Youth Association members are invited apply for the AQHYA National Racing Experience, held during the Bank of America Racing Challenge Championships October 20-22 at Horseshoe Indianapolis at Shelbyville, Indiana.

Horse racing is a foundation sport in the equine industry, but some people haven’t yet had the opportunity to learn how racing works, or get involved personally with it. Participants in the AQHYA National Racing Experience get hands-on experience and a true behind-the-scenes look into the industry. This includes meeting race trainers and the horsemen who handle racehorses every day, as well as front-office experiences to learn about what it takes to put on a day of racing.

AQHYA members who want to attend the National Racing Experience need to submit an application, due September 1, 2022, and complete the Racing Skillathon online contest between September 1 – 8.

Participants will be selected for the all-expenses-paid trip to the Challenge Championships, based on their combined score from the application and the Racing Skillathon. Five AQHYA members will be selected to attend the National Racing Experience.

Applicants will find a resource list available at http://www.aqha.com/youth for the materials to study in preparation for the online Racing Skillathon.

To participate in the national event, youth must be at least 16 years old at the time of the event to apply. Racing affiliates can recommend one youth from their AQHYA Regional Racing Experience, but the youth must still apply by September 1 and complete the Racing Skillathon. Participation in a regional event does not guarantee acceptance in the national program. No exceptions to the application deadline or requirements will be made.

The Youth Racing Experience has provided life-changing opportunities for many participants in its 24-year history. A recent survey of past National Racing Experience participants shows that 95 percent are still involved in the horse industry and more than 30 percent of those people work in the racing industry. An overwhelming majority of the past participants indicated that the program has helped them in their life, either through work opportunities or as an educational source.

Learn more about the AQHYA National Racing Experience by visiting http://www.aqha.com/youth .

