Arena Tracks: Buckles and Crowns

There are local incentives available for the weekend barrel racer who raises or buys a horse she or he loves and trains to compete without breaking the bank. | PC Penny Schlagel d619cb0d-a354-4151-8ecd-e89c0ca02d6f

My parents would have lost their minds. At 9:45 pm EDT, I logged onto the Pink Buckle and Ruby Buckle websites and paid my two weanlings into their incentives. It was a total of $880 plus the credit card fee of $35. I swallowed my doubts and hit “submit”. I’m not a bigtime breeder, or really a breeder at all. I have two mares I’m fond of and I like having foals around. It would be super nice if I could sell them and recoup the cost I’ve got into them, but the horse market doesn’t always work that way. I figured by paying them into the Pink and Ruby Buckles, it might make them more marketable. Maybe. Who knows? Like Samantha Flannery said, “We’re just paying for hope.”

The Pink Buckle exploded onto the barrel racing scene with purses and added money the likes of which had not been seen in the barrel racing world. In 2025, the entire Pink Buckle grouping of races will pay out a minimum of $4.2 million dollars. That is $4,200,000, two numbers followed by five zeros. The secretarial accounting on that has to be intense. The Ruby Buckle, a “little sister” to the Pink Buckle, hosts three races per year with equal payouts with a guarantee of $1.4 million per event. Again, so many zeros. One fun fact is that fully 66% of Pink Buckle entries are owner/rider combination with those that raise or buy a horse, train and compete on them, making the Buckles not just for the wealthy and uber talented professional trainers. The buckles support aged events and is branching out into breakaway roping, but also open barrel races and horse sales, the likes of which have fattened pocket books for many breeders, stallion owners and sellers. The Pink Buckle sale was topped by Tresa Belle (Tres Seis/French Bar Belle) for a cool $165,000. But she couldn’t compete with Flinging Dinero (A Streak Of Fling/LK Shezapeasadinero), a 9 year old stallion that dropped the gavel at $310,000 at the Ruby Buckle sale. These numbers just weren’t seen as prevalently prior to the incorporation of the Buckles.

South Dakota families, the Zancanellas and O’Keeffes, created another popular incentive, the Royal Crown. With a smaller stallion nomination fee that is still large enough to accumulate into a big payout, the Royal Crown has 3 events (Arizona, Oklahoma & Wyoming) to bring the Crown to the people and NO yearly foal nomination fee. They also started with the burgeoning roping futurities, a good fit considering the roping backgrounds of the founders. However, the stallion owners’ yearly payment for both the Buckles and Crown is large and sometimes not feasible for the local stallions with “average-Joe” owners. Have no doubt that there is still an option for those stallion owners; local breeder’s incentives are still alive and well in our part of the country.

The Gridiron Futurity was the vision of Bobbi Amdahl Williams who created the Open Futurity with a Breeder’s Side Pot concept and brought it to life in Huron, SD. After having triplets, Bobbi needed a break and I took over the event, putting every cent of the stallion nomination money into added money. The checks weren’t huge, but for an additional $100 entry fee paid to enter the Breeder’s Sidepot, they were a nice surprise for folks. I remember Bethany Oland entering the Gridiron Breeder’s Futurity Sidepot her first year. She won the 2D Division and took home a few thousand dollars. Bethany said she and her husband looked at the checks and were shocked having never won that much at a barrel race. It was a nice little futurity that has grown leaps and bounds under the loving management of Annie Hanson and her family. The Stallion Nomination fees are now $500, a reasonable amount. Annie has added 57 stallions to the Gridiron family and moved the futurity to Bowman, ND, while keeping the structure the same.

Of course the stalwart breeder’s futurity in the area is the 5 State Futurity in Rapid City. Founded by the Myers and Strain families, Lana Dacar is currently at the helm hosting 140 stallions living within the boundaries of South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska and Montana. This year there was over $75,000 added to the events over the 5 State weekend. That is in addition to the tables of prizes and buckles. Lana keeps the stallion nomination fees under $1000 and entry fees under $400 to allow most anyone – professionals and amateurs alike – to afford the nominations and entry fees. The 5 State is what a futurity should be: focused on the contestants and stallions with a lot of fun thrown in. Heck, the Irelands feed everyone pancakes on Sunday morning to allow a time for everyone to get together, exchange ideas and share a few laughs.

Other local events include the Dash & Dance Futurity the weekend after the 5 State. This event is hosted by the Lantis family and held at their facility, 7 Downs Arena near Spearfish, SD. Della Amdahl hosts the South Dakota Heartland Futurity in Huron over Mother’s Day Weekend. The Fizz Bomb is a yearly event that draws a big crowd and big names to Gillette, WY come September. The Corn Husker Futurity moved to McCook, NE a few years ago after many years in Broken Bow. It has continued to grow and pay out big checks to participants. There are so many more: Glacier Chaser, Colorado Classic, Idaho Barrel Futurity, Triangle Classic Futurity and Valley Girls Futurity,… All great programs run by good people.

The bigger incentives have revolutionized barrel racing, allowing the talented folks who breed, own, train and jockey barrel horses to get a kick back for the investment of their time. They are spawning cottage industries and making stallions household names. They are good for barrel racing, hands down. I’m just glad there are still the local incentives that are available for the weekend barrel racer who raises or buys a horse she or he loves and trains to compete without breaking the bank. There’s room for all of us in this industry.