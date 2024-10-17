Arena Tracks by Penny Schlagel: A Pig-Tailed Princess and Her Perfect “Pony”

I rode into the warm-up pen in the Dakota Events Complex on the South Dakota State Fairgrounds this weekend looking to run some poles. I was quickly distracted by a good-looking chestnut rocket sporting the Knippling brand packing around a little cowgirl; pigtails flying, a smile on her face. If you have ever met cowgirl Baylee, the most surprising part of the whole scenario was the fact she wasn’t wearing a tutu.

Lindsey, the cowgirl’s mom, noticed me watching her daughter, and rode up beside me to say, “I know you like a good horse story. Let me tell you about Marvin.”

Marvin started his life 23 years ago in Johnny Knippling’s pasture. The chestnut colt was by the Knippling’s flagship stallion, JK Copper Bruce and out of a Peponita/Vanzi Bar bred mare named Patzi Peppeta. In the sale catalog, his registered name was JK Copper Pete, but after Tex Fulton’s number was written down on his sale card, he quickly became known as Marvin.

The Fultons ranched for a living and ranching takes horses. Tex tended to lean toward the Knippling-bred ponies for their athleticism, good minds and grit. He needed horses to cover ground and not complain about it. Johnny Knipping had those kinds of horses.

On the other hand, those horses needed good cowboys and Tex Fulton dang sure had cowboys. His son Brian put the start on Marvin before brother Mark put his foot in the stirrup and took to ranching and roping on the 2001 gelding.

To get Marvin started on the barrels and poles, they called in the big guns. Ginger LaDuke started him and Lisa Lockhart put the finish on Marvin before she went on to qualify for 18 NFRs. By then Mark Fulton’s daughters were ready to take the reins.

Between Hallie, Annie and any number of jump riders, Marvin ran barrels and poles, carried goat tyers and headers and was Mark’s mount when hazing in the dogging. Marvin qualified for State 4-H and High School Finals, was under both Hallie’s and Annie’s saddles when each won the SD Timed Event Championship and won multiple rounds of the state high school rodeo. Marvin qualified for the SDRA and NRCA finals and took Hallie to the Badlands Circuit Finals 3 times. The last time he ran in Minot, he was 16 years old. Marvin’s longevity is especially impressive considering he was diagnosed with navicular at 6 years old. After a few tears and fretful nights, the Fultons worked with their farrier to develop a shoeing program that kept the old guy sound for the next 18 years, long enough for Charleigh Brewer to win her own State 4-H Rodeo Championship in the breakaway roping. This brings us back to the Smashin’ Cans warm up pen and little Baylee Brewer.

I was still in the warm up pen when Baylee finished her pole run on Marvin. She wasn’t overly concerned with her time, just giggled because, “I was going so fast my EYES hurt.” Marvin seemed pretty pleased with himself, too, as he pranced out of the pen. The old guy? Yeah, he’s still got it.