Arena Tracks by Penny Schlagel: Arlie

I cold called Arlie Hulm last week. I wanted to chat about his 2024 SDRA All-Around Championship so got his number from fellow Faith High graduate, Terri Griffith-Kissack. He was hauling horses with Chad Pelster, but called me as soon as they were done. Now, while I’ve known Arlie since I was a kid, I haven’t spoken to him in years. Like decades. Yet, when Arlie called, we talked for dang near an hour. Man, this is what I love about South Dakota.

Just as a catch up, Arlie is a man of many, many talents. He’s been a ropey bugger since he could walk, traveled the country with his band: Dakota Country Band, been a farrier, electrician, construction worker, teacher, coach, father, son, brother, husband and grandfather. Arlie managed to do it all with a combination of laser focus and open-hearted kindness and joy. The joy. We will talk about that later.

In an interesting turn of fate, cowboys in the SDRA look forward to turning 50 so they can compete in the Senior Men’s Breakaway. Arlie was no different. During a visit with his father, Arlen – the maker of his early horses and his roping mentor, Arlie said he wanted to win both the SDRA Senior Men’s Breakaway and the Tie Down Roping when he turned 50. Arlen, a South Dakota rodeo legend in his own right, thought that was a pretty great idea. He didn’t laugh. He didn’t downplay the feat. He didn’t question Arlie’s sanity and physical abilities. Arlen just nodded and said, “Go do it.”

We all know that life changes plans and horses have their own agendas so the double championship at 50 didn’t work out. Arlie did go on to win the Senior Men’s Breakaway in 2022 and was fixin to win it again in 2024 when he got a call from his traveling partner, Lynn Williams. Arlie is a smart guy and he knew he’d been breakaway roping well, but he was busy working construction with his son Skyler, shoeing horses, singing in the band and picking up some electrical work. He really didn’t have the time nor inclination to follow the standings. Lynn was calling to suggest he enter the White River Team Penning because he would be leading the All Around if he had just $1 in a second event. Team Penning? Nah. Arlie decided it was time to blow the dust off his ground-work skills and show those kids how to calf rope. A week later, Arlie entered the Wagner SDRA Rodeo in Senior Men’s Breakaway and Tie Down Roping. He used his breakaway horse who had pulled a log, but was pretty green as a calf horse. He broke out to be 12.40 and won $105.12. The SDRA had a new cowboy at the top of the All Around standings.

A mortal man would thank his lucky stars it worked out and start making space in the office for his new All Around saddle, but calf roping is like catnip to Arlie. For him, rodeo and roping are things that are in his blood, bringing him joy and acting as therapy. I think we can all find comfort in the rhythm of a well-loped circle and the zing of the slack when you rope one right. Arlie has loved to rope since he was a boy roping calves or the dummy until his mother, Betty, called him in for supper. Nope. Arlie may not have been calf roping competitively for the past few years, but roping was a part of him and that part wanted more.

Arlie went on to place in both of the rodeos at Oelrichs, though was a little rusty with his slack and burned his hand pretty good. Hot hand or not, he still placed 4th both days taking him into the SDRA Finals in 1st place in the Senior Mens’ Breakaway Roping and 10th place in the Tie Down Roping.

For the Finals, Arlie went straight to the best and asked to ride Brent Belkham’s calf roping horse. Bugs gave him a great shot right out of the chute and Arlie roped the calf sharp. He stepped off old Bugs like the 16 year old I remember. He posted up, laid the calf down, strung him clean and tied him fast, getting smoother and faster as the weekend wore on. He was an 11.8 the first night, then a 10.8 and a salty 9.8 the Final Round. Arlie finished the year in 4th place in the Tie Down Roping winning $1800 at the SDRA Finals alone. His breakaway horse was named the SDRA Senior Mens’ Breakaway Horse of the Year and he was crowned the 2024 SDRA All Around Cowboy.

After he got done roping, Arlie dug his phone out of his rope can (this is the 21st Century after all) and called his wife, Sabra, to tell her he was bringing up some celebratory beverages. When he got there, he was 3 drinks short as his mother, Betty and two sisters, Darla and Melinda were there to watch him as well. The group grew to include traveling partners Lynn Williams and Donnie Ell and any number of Senior Mens’ Breakaway Ropers who “wanted to be like Arlie when they grew up” or were lobbying for a rule change negating your entry in the Senior Mens’ Breakaway Roping if you could get off your horse while it was still moving.

Throughout our entire conversation I was struck by the delight with which Arlie answered my questions. This is a guy who has succeeded at pretty much everything he tackled, yet he has never lost the pure love of the sport, the event and the horses. He talked so lovingly about his family and the ponies that have carried him through the years, giving credit to pretty much everyone but himself. Arlie sees the big picture and realizes he’s only a part of it, like the true champion he is. And the joy? Arlie said he tells folks to live with a grateful heart and wherever they go to bring joy with them. Arlie is a great example of practicing what he preaches. Delight. Glee. Exuberance. Joy. Arlie Hulm brings them all everywhere he goes.