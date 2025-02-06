Arena Tracks by Penny Schlagel: Stallion Row (part one)

The Black Hills Stock Show always opens with a bang for the horse-loving attendees with the Farm Credit Services of America Horse Sale and Hutchison HW Brand Stallion Row. The Kjerstad Event Center is packed to the rafters with horses and the folks that love them. While the sale ring showcases the end result of breeding, raising and training a prospect, Stallion Row has a different focus: the future and the power of a dream.

The horses on the Hutchison Stallion Row were different in so many ways. There were palominos, bays, roans, a couple of grays and a black or two. There were cutters and reiners and ropers and barrel horses. There were young horses and those who have seen the Black Hills Stock Show in winters past. The owners were a mixed lot as well, but they all had one thing in common; they bet on themselves and a dream they had to own a stallion who could influence the industry.

The first horse encountered when turning the corner on Stallion Row was Gott No Regrets, a gorgeous palomino by Firewater Flit and out of a daughter of Marthas Six Moons. Flint brought some old-school barrel racing blood to the home of Josh and Alyssa Hicks. Alyssa, whose maiden name is Krogman, comes to the stallion owning game naturally and had a built-in jockey in college friend, Brandee Wardell.

On the adjoining stall was another college classmate, Cally Thomas Kindred, who brought her established stallion, TR Illumniator Cash to Stallion Row. “Muffin” is the full sibling to the immortal mare, Dolly (TR Dashing Badger) and though he hadn’t been ridden in over a year, took the whole weekend in stride with Cally in the leathers.

Next to Muffin was Boon Beamer, the bay pride of Preston Schwartzkopf and Maddie Fantaskey. You’ll recognize Maddie’s name as a consignor of high-sellers at the BHSS horse sale. I ran into Brandee Wardell at his stall touching base with Boon Beamer as her good horse, Chocolate was a maternal relative. See. The Stock Show is all about catching up with family.

At the other end of the stalls stood the Jesperson family stallion, Reyzin The Boon 18. Travis and his main mount are ready to take on the World’s Greatest Horseman March 1st and their son Colt recently joined the SDHSRA to compete in the NW Region this year. The Jespersons always bring some sought after Eilene’s Cookies. This year they featured black and green frosting and branded the smile of every kid in the barn.

Tee and Alex Hale loaded up DT Shiner and brought him from Union Center. After watching The Black Stallion on repeat as a kid, Alex swore she’d someday have her own Black Stallion. She got her wish and sure picked a good one. This sweet black boy endured countless pets and pats from any number of kids and grownups without a flick of an ear. He’s a handy rope horse and I was happy to tell him what a good boy he was after seeing him win money at the 5-State Breeder’s Maturity breakaway roping this past summer.

Jason and Jennifer Jensen started their path to stallion ownership with the great High On Corona. The Jensens ran into issues finding quality breeding services in the north country so started their own stallion station, standing seven stallions and collecting and shipping on six more. They brought their young stallion, ND I See It Now by Aint Seen Nothin Yet to the Showcase. Viz, in training with Kasey Hiatt & Siggy Schied for the 2026 Barrel and Roping Futurities and will be a great cross on their HOC broodmares back at home.

One of the other stallions that stand with the Jensens is Stevie Rey Gun, a son of Stevie Rey Von owned by the Frink Family of Wall, SD. This big pretty boy has been in the very best hands with Justin Lawrence and Brad Lund. He was the Reserve Champion Reined Cow Horse at the 2024 BHSS AQHA Show. Now that the Frinks have the stallion, they are focused on building a power-packed broodmare band.

Screwdriver has long been on my radar as he is trained and shown by my friend Kalie Anderson. Kalie was down south doing fun barrel racer things, but the 5-State, NEXUS and Royal Crown nominated son of Firewaterontherocks was here with the folks from KC Performance Horses. Screwdriver also stands with the Jensens at ND Bar Quarter Horses of Norwich, ND.

When I went to visit Fiery French Whiskey, he was out cold. The eight year old son of Firewater Frenchman had spent the week competing at the BHSS Winter Quarter Horse Show and was bushed. He was the 2024 BHSS AQHA All Around Champion and carries points in 5 events including tie down roping, heading heeling, ranch riding and performance halter. You could feel the love between Fiery French Whiskey and owner Dan Whetham both at the stall and when he showed him in the Stallion Showcase before the horse sale started.

The Skiles family from Inwood, IA are the kind of family you want to deal with. They are honest and kind and want to make a difference, not a buck. They stand stallion Flingin Silk Panties by A Streak of Fling and out of Famous Silk Panties who, until the recent advent of the high dollar slot races, was the winningest barrel futurity horse of all time. Their daughter, Taya, had a horse on the sale so Ritz joined via video feed to his stall back at home. He is already a Future Fortunes sire so his foals can run for those incentive payouts.

Each of the stallions and families that participated in the 2025 Hutchison Stallion Showcase deserve their own ink, so we’ll continue with the rest next week. Until then, enjoy spending the cold winter days searching for the perfect cross on the mares in YOUR barn.

