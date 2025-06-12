Arena Tracks: Chicken Rebel II: The High School Years

The only bad thing about the relationship between Chicken Rebel and Beverly Hackens was its timing. Beverly was already 18 years old. Shortly after claiming Chicken off her father’s one horse trailer, she would graduate, get married and start a family. Chicken already had a few years on him and Darrell Hackens knew the horse needed a new girl, and he was fresh out of them. Paulette Roseth, a young Philip cowgirl, stepped into the stirrups in 1982. Chicken was 10 years old.

While Beverly Hackens spent countless hours with Chicken, she didn’t spend much time with him on poles, which would become his signature event. Whether his pole bending training came in the Roseth arena or was simply a gift from God, he was a phenom. Beverly said he was a natural at the barrels and he certainly took to the poles in the same way.

There’s something special about a great pole horse. People would run to the fence to watch Dusti Nisland and Betsy (Justa Jetset Lady) run poles. Jessica Painter won two NHSRA Pole Bending Championships aboard the iconic Blue. Chicken Rebel had the same flair. Flying down to the end pole, the gelding would set that inside leg and poof, be gone in the opposite direction. He would flat RUN through the poles with nary an extra hair’s width between the rider’s leg and the wiggling, wobbling plastic poles. Future jockey, Wendy (Harvey) Suhn would note, “You had to RIDE Chicken through the poles. It was a workout.” However he got to that point in his training, Paulette Roseth would be the first to dominate the SDHSRF.

As a freshman, Paulette and Chicken were crowned the 1983 SDHSRA Pole Bending Champions. They repeated that feat during their senior year in 1986. At this point, Chicken was 14 years old and Paulette had an idea. She still had a few runs she needed to make with Chicken at the National Little Britches Finals, but she wanted Chicken’s next girl to be Shannon (Porch) Reinert. They would share him for a summer.

Shannon stepped into Chicken’s stirrups the summer of her eighth grade year. She was touched that Paulette had chosen her to be the great gelding’s jockey. When asked if she was up for the job, she replied, “Absolutely! It would be an honor!” The next spring, Shannon entered the Wall Regional Rodeo and knowing well that she was riding the reigning SDHSRA Champion Pole Bending horse, sent Chicken screaming down to the end pole. People sat up in their seats as the dirt flew and Callie Frame’s father, Ron yelled, “Who’s running that blue roan son of a gun?!?!? I thought we were done competing against him!” For the past few years, Callie Frame and Paulette Roseth had been nose to nose with one another at the youth rodeos around the state. Just when Ron thought he could breathe a little easier, a freshman girl picked up right where Paulette had left off. Shannon and Chicken won that round at the Wall Regional Rodeo and ran a personal best 20.13 at the Sturgis Regional Rodeo the next weekend. Both Callie Frame and Shannon Porch qualified for the NHSRF Team and represented South Dakota well with Shannon placing ninth at Nationals. Ron Frame and Ralph Porch, Shannon’s father, would laughingly tell that story from time to time. The two men became good friends as competitors often do in a small state in which rodeo is king.

While Shannon’s sophomore year ended in a NHSRF qualification, a poor shoeing job on Chicken’s pigeon-toed feet left him with a fractured splint bone. Shannon was so overcome and devastated, she fainted in the veterinarian’s x-ray room. She woke up to commotion as they carried her to the waiting room while prepping Chicken to be pin-fired. The gelding spent the rest of the year on stall rest while Shannon spent the rest of the year in prayer. Turns out both were successful and they came back healthy for Shannon’s junior year. She gives much of the credit for keeping Chicken sound to neighbor Joe Stoddard who met the Porches at Dr. Headlee’s office to review how to shoe the great horse with the crooked front legs. Joe kept right on shoeing Chicken Rebel for the next nine-plus years, keeping him sound and competitive well into his 20s.

Shannon finished out her time with Chicken Rebel at the NHSRF as a Senior. While she didn’t place that year and her time with him had come to an end, she would always cherish her days with that big, beautiful, blue roan gelding and the wonderful people he brought into her life. Shannon’s younger sister, Shari, was the next logical jockey for Chicken Rebel. However, she was a little bit of a thing and Chicken just wouldn’t run for her, choosing instead to take care of his precious little package. The family knew that Chicken had several good years left in him and started the hunt for his next girl. They decided that longtime family friend Wendy (Harvey) Suhn would be a great fit. Don’t feel too badly for Shari Porch. Her father Ralph would find Shari her own “Chicken” in the form of Chicken Dandy, one of Chicken Rebel’s sons.

Wendy Harvey was an all around hand from Kadoka as well. She became Chicken’s newest girl in 1990 when she was a freshman and he was already 19 years old. Wendy remembers the gelding’s athleticism and grit well.

“Chicken consistently ran low to mid 20s in the poles, even at age 19-22 when we had him. Back then we didn’t even know what Bute was. He was just tough.” The pair held the South Dakota State 4H Rodeo Senior Girls Pole Bending Record of 19.94 for many years, proving that age was only a number to Chicken Rebel. Chicken helped Wendy win the South Dakota State High School Rodeo All Around Cowgirl championship in 1991 and the pair also qualified for the NHSRF in Shawnee in 1992. Wendy shared a great picture of him running in the mud and she concurred that Chicken, tough as he was, loved seeing a good muddy arena. When other horses would back off, Chicken would turn on the afterburners, drop to his belly and run. Pigeon toed as he might have been, he was sure footed and had the body control and athleticism to stay upright on a slick surface.

Following Wendy Harvey’s time with Chicken, he went home to a different “porch,” this time Britni (Porch) Ross. Chicken was 23 at the time and nearing retirement, though carried Britni to many wins while building a bond the little cowgirl has not forgotten. “What a gem,” Britni said of Chicken Rebel. “Such a gentle, unassuming soul. He had such a quiet way of doing his thing, while he took care of his rider. I swear that boy was a heart horse for almost all of us who rode him.”

A heartbreaking pole run with Britni signaled the beginning of the end for the gelding. In the South Dakota State High School Rodeo Finals, Chicken and Britni were set to win the Pole Bending Championship with only a clean run standing between them and the NHSRF. As Chicken turned the end pole, the photographer’s flash startled him and he broke the pattern. Obviously devastated and heartbroken, Britni said he never quite got over that trauma, always sulling up as he turned that end pole.

When the clock ticked down to the last hour for Chicken, it was Paulette Roseth who took him “home.” She was living in Colorado at the time and with love, gave him a place to spend his final days, caring for him the way he’d cared for her and all the cowgirls that came after.

What a life Chicken Rebel led, becoming a living legend within the confines of our little state. There aren’t really words for horses like him. Even calling him a “horse” seems like a slight, as he was more than that, developing a history that is almost mythical in its retelling. Across the board, all of his “girls” noted his knowledge of who was in the stirrups and what they could bring to the table.

Paulette Roseth, who was his second and also final girl, said, “He was a good ole boy. He knew exactly who he had on his back and gave every ounce of energy every run.”

Shannon Porch Reinert summed up Chicken Rebel and all the folks that drifted in and out of his world in six perfect words, “Great horse, great people, great memories…..”

