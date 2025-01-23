Arena Tracks: Jay Jira

Jay Jira, long time consignor to the Black Hills Stock Show horse sale. IMG_0194

As the end of January nears, Tri-State readers across the region begin planning their outfits and packing their suitcases for the 67th Annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, and more importantly to some: the BHSS Horse Sale.

As the first major horse sale of the new year, the BHSS Horse Sale draws a crowd from around the region and, with the advent of online and phone bidding, across the country. The sale is a great barometer of the financial health of the equine industry. Bottom line, it sets the bar for what good horses are worth in our area of the country.

A good friend of ours, Jay Jira, has had horses consigned to the horse sale for 40 plus years. Sometimes he represented horses for others, sometimes for himself and his father, ringman Marv Jira. Sometimes they were top notch performance horses, sometimes they were kind, quiet, retirement trail horses. However, every horse he consigned, some 40 plus horses, always went home with a new owner once the mallet hit the block, with one exception the year the sale was dang near shut down due to horrific blizzard conditions.

Jay’s first experience with the BHSS Horse sale was in 1984 when he was working for Mitchell, SD horseman, Leonard Halweg. The preview and sale were both held in what was the primary arena, now the Barnett Fieldhouse. There was no interior stalling so horses were previewed then stood with their riders outside under the small overhang. An auction block and sale ring were set up in the arena, though the seating was not limited to bleachers adjacent to the ring. Folks would sit up in the balcony as far as the “nosebleed” seats and still try to bid. This made things hard on the ringmen, but the sale was always good and the complaints were limited.

In the late 1980s the Civic Center expanded the area that now houses the cattle shows. While the horse sale preview was in the arena, they moved the sale to the newly built annex. That also allowed for horses to be tied on the cattle rails so potential buyers could chat with the sellers and get a good look at what they were considering buying. Of course, the crowd perusing the rest of the Stock Show flooded in to see the horses. The alleys were packed with young families, strollers and kids with balloons. Later, the preview was moved to the Kjerstad Event Center on the Central States Fairgrounds. The sale ring followed a few years ago. This has proven to be an excellent set up with plenty of room giving buyers the option to try the horses prior to buying.

While any nice horse, no matter what he/she is bred to do, stands a good chance at the sale, Jay said he has found a niche with horses that are quiet, gentle, and well fit. Folks used to want a bigger horse, but that has evolved to a smaller build as many people are buying for kids or an aging trail rider. Basically, they want something safe and sane that they can ranch on, take grandma on a trail ride or send the kids to the local 4H horse show or playday. Pretty is a plus, but broke, safe and bomb-proof are musts.

When selling, Jay suggests the number one thing is to be honest and make sure folks know the horse’s positive attributes, but also their holes. There’s nothing worse than selling a horse only to get a phone call later wanting you to take it back. Plus, sometimes what you see as a weakness might be a plus to others. Jay once had a horse that always had an eye on the ground. If there was a different shade of grass or a rut in the arena, he’d notice it. When explaining that to potential buyers, they were thrilled. Their pasture was like Swiss cheese with prairie dog holes and they needed one that knew where to put his feet. If you really don’t think your horse is right for them, be upfront and tell the potential buyer, recommending another horse that’s listed if you think it a better fit. Better to be honest, sleep at night and not get a phone call from California telling you to come get your horse. It also maintains your good standing with the sale and ensures your next consignment is accepted.

As a buyer, Jay tells folks to ask a lot of questions and not be shy about what you really want. If you know for sure you’ll only ride the horse twice a year. Ask just how well he rides off after a winter off. If you’ve got 7 kids under 10, ask how they are around trikes, kites and the occasional poorly aimed kickball. Specific needs require specific questions. One buyer asked Jay if the horse had seen any bears or mountain lions. Apparently they were thick where they lived. Bottom line is to find something that fits you and your lifestyle. Don’t buy a horse simply because he’s pretty or nickers at you when you walk away from him.

The sales staff has always been top-notch on the block. The OG are of course Lynn Weishaar and John E. Johnson. John could do the pedigree at the BHSS Sale without even a glance at any notes. But no matter the auctioneer or pedigree person, Jay suggests reaching out to them to tell them the story of the horse you are selling. They can then relay that to the bidding audience making sure everyone knows the strengths of your consignment.

While the Jiras have long brought quality horses to the sale, Jay says the best overall prospect was a horse the Jira kids had all used in competition. His name was Wally. Wally was an all around prospect with a competition record and just the kind of horse that most folks are looking for. You could ride him once a day or once a year and Wally would be the same horse every time. Jay’s most financially successful sale was a few years ago where he sold a really nice buckskin gelding to an older lady. She has found him at the sale every year since to tell him how much she loves that horse. That is the goal of every good horse sale. Happy sellers, even happier buyers and well-placed horses.