Arena Tracks: Of Cowgirls and Skunks

“Sometimes when you get in a fight with a skunk, it’s hard to tell who started it.” ~Lloyd Doggett

In a world divided by economics, politics and religion. We can all agree on two things; Reba McIntyre is a National Treasure and skunks can really stink up a place. While I don’t know Reba, I do know of a true skunk-thumping American hero: Jodie OBryan; as handy with a horse as she is with a gun.

The daughter of Albert and Becky Chapman, Jodie Chapman OBryan grew up near Lodgepole, South Dakota, about 15 miles south of Hettinger, North Dakota. Jodie’s dad was a cowboy, a rancher and a man that could just “make it work” with about anything. Albert instilled in all four of his and Becky’s children a work ethic and willingness to do whatever was required to get through the day and make a life. That included riding whatever was under their saddles and making sure they could take care of themselves and one another. In the end he produced some handy kids who could handle themselves in pretty much any situation.

All the Chapman kids – Wade, Jolaine, Jodie, and Wayne – were yearly standouts at NRCA and SDRA rodeos. It was at the 1981 SDRA Finals, then held in Faith, South Dakota, that Jodie met her now-husband, Scot OBryan. Jodie had qualified for the SDRA Finals in the Goat Tying and Barrel Racing, but also had a couple horses consigned to Doc Ford’s horse sale in Lemmon, South Dakota. While this meant her schedule was tight having to run between the two events, it also meant she had a few extra horses on her trailer. This was handy as the SDRA was requiring ALL contestants ride in the Grand Entry that year. Enter the stereotypical car load of rough stock riders that transcends every generation. In 1981, the car held Merle Temple, Richard Jobgen and Scot OBryan. Merle rode barebacks and would later make the NFR while Richard and Scot were saddle bronc riders. All three were flat footed and looking for Grand Entry horses. Jodie just so happened to have three head for them to ride. After the Grand Entry, Temple and Jobgen ambled off with a muttered, “thank you,” but Scot OBryan was raised better, plus he had his eye on the handy cowgirl pulling the saddles off the horses. The two chatted while doing chores, then Jodie headed off to the horse sale. However, she hustled right back to attend the rodeo dance with Scot that night. The next weekend the two met up again for a totally South Dakota date: a local suicide ride. Three more dates and Scot and Jodie were engaged and shortly after, married. For their honeymoon, they headed to Denver for the North American Rodeo Finals in which Scott was entered in the Saddle Bronc riding. After the performances they retired to their honeymoon “suite”…with six of their closest friends. Traveling partners and rodeo are truly beautiful things, aren’t they?

Over the next 43 years, the OBryans raised five children: Taylor, Faye, Wacey, Scotty and Grady while building a successful longhorn herd and horse remuda. For many years, they stood PC San Sugar Oaks and now have an outstanding junior stallion, PC Ikonic. Jodie has long shown the versatility of the PC San Sugar Oaks offspring, her favorite of which is OBryans Hurricane. The Hurricane is a saddle-winning bay with a big motor and kind eye. He’s put together right: a balanced front and hind end with low slung hocks that make him snappy in and out of a barrel turn. The one thing Jodie hasn’t done with the Hurricane is mounted shooting. Well, at least not on purpose.

And that brings us to the skunk.

On a bitter cold day near Belvidere, Jodie was riding the Hurricane out west of their house. The sun was setting and Scot was laid up in the house prepping for supper. As Jodie rode over a hill, she saw a big old black and white skunk snaking its way through the dead grass headed towards the OBryan home place. Jodie was no greenhorn, she knew she had to stop him and that she needed to get upwind of the skunk before she pulled her gun. Once in position, Jodie dismounted, took aim and pulled the trigger. Kabang! She thinks she hit the skunk…and she’s positive she scared the bejeebers out of the Hurricane. It was at this time that the gelding chose to demonstrate to Jodie his full “handy” potential. There were a lot of calculations swirling through Jodie’s mind: the position of the skunk, the distance from home, the rapidly scrambling horse. Quick as a rabbit, she grabbed the reins to stop the Hurricane only to be drug through the grass, past the skunk. However, Jodie’s mind was occupied with survival and didn’t register her trip past the departed Pepe Le Pew. Jodie got the Hurricane stopped and climbed back aboard, proud as punch of herself for shooting the skunk without getting sprayed and holding her horse so she didn’t have to make the long walk of shame home. Daddy Albert had instilled THAT in her at a young age.

Jodie got home, unsaddled the Hurricane and, still pleased with herself, walked back to the house, the teeniest of springs in her step. Once inside, she peeled out of her cold weather gear and settled onto the couch to warm up…and then her eyes started burning. She turned to Scot and said, “I must have gotten something stuck in my eye.” Scot, gobsmacked she couldn’t smell herself said, “You REEK. I could smell you a mile down wind!” Jodie had a hard time admitting it, but once she warmed up, she realized she did reek. However, she sure as heck shot that skunk, hung onto the Hurricane and rode him all the way back home. The skunk smell would wear off. Eventually. And that, my friends, is what really counts. Albert would be proud.



