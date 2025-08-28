Arena Tracks: Pearl, the Hell spawn filly

dae9c403-6fa3-40cb-8318-d6ac818e7ede

At the end of a long day, I like to relax by scrolling through the horse “rehoming” ads on Facebook, as is typical of 55 year old women with three acres and 12 horses, the oldest of which is four. I’ve read an awful lot of them, some earnest, others clearly scammers and some just heartbreaking. While I supposed the post I read advertising a weanling named Pearl was earnest, that’s not what caught my attention. What caught my attention was the photo used on the American Paint Horse Association registration papers. After that, I had to know more.

“Pearl isn’t here to make friends. She isn’t here to validate your feelings. She’s here to punish you for every wrong you committed in this life and the last. Don’t bother showing her your new rope halter or kissing noises—she doesn’t give a single damn.”

Destiny Wilson, the poster of the ad and Rialey Cone, Pearl’s owner met as Texas youth competitors on the APHA Show Circuit when Destiny, a couple years younger than Rialey, leased a horse from the Cones. The 17.2 hand behemoth was ironically named Tiny, though his personality matched his body mass and height. The two fast friends attended the 2017 American Paint Horse Congress together in Tulsa, OK surviving the quintessential Oklahoma summer experiences: outrageous humidity and a killer tornado. Rialey and Destiny managed to have a whale of a time together while dealing with Tiny’s idiosyncrasies.

As adulthood dawned, Destiny began to train a few horses herself while coaching and matching youth riders with the right mount. Rialey went to work in the family business, Chappell Hill Sausage, but stayed involved in horses through showing. Then, in a fit of blind positivity that washes over most horse owners at some point, Rialey decided to get into the breeding business.

J Bar B Sundancer is the kind of mare you want to make more of: kind, athletic and as pretty as a picture of your girlfriend. Rialey bred her in 2023 and by summer 2024, she had produced the sweetest little carbon copy of herself, a foal with whom you would love to frolic through fields of blue bells. With that delightful, fairy tale experience fresh in her memory, Rialey bred J Bar B Sundancer back to Shootin For Chics, a bay overo paint son of the great Spooks Gotta Gun with a great mind and kind eye. Rialey awaited the 2025 arrival of her second dream foal, positively giddy for the buckskin paint she was sure to receive. What should she name her? Sweet Pea? Sugar Plum? Honey Bear? Rialey didn’t really NEED another horse, but who does? Her odds of keeping the foal were about 50/50 and she’d decide once she met the little bundle of hooves and hair. The future was so very bright for Rialey Cone and her upcoming foal. Or so she thought.

By nightfall of February 27, 2025, Rialey had her precious new foal. The filly was, right away, NOT quite what Rialey had ordered. Her beautiful buckskin overo filly was solid black, but no matter, she was still perfect. Slowly as the morning of February 28th dawned, Rialey was beginning to notice some behaviors that also weren’t exactly what she had ordered. Her supposed-to-be-precious baby had kicked her 4 times in the span of the day and would pin her ears whenever she approached. Rialey called Destiny and wondered aloud what she had done wrong in this life to deserve the fire-breathing, kicking, striking, biting dragon that had taken up residence in her pasture. Perhaps the black color was her soul leaking outward through her coat?

The only human being that Pearl didn’t find beneath her and worthy of contempt was Rialey’s father, Doug. A confirmed non-horseman, Pearl set her big beautiful eyes on Doug and found him, alone, worthy of her presence and time. Sadly, Doug was also called into action when taking registration pictures of Pearl. The tiny terror took all of the might of father and daughter and an hour to snap a few of what might be the most accurate photographs of a foal ever taken. When tied up, Pearl bit the sprayer off the fly spray bottle and once returned to the pasture, unleashed her fury on the steers, chasing and biting them with ears pinned, the pure glee of mayhem in her coal black eyes. And so, with those intense interactions behind them, Destiny suggested to Rialey that perhaps Pearl might be better off in someone else’s pasture.

Now there should be a disclaimer here: Pearl knows things. She is halter broke and will stand while tied, load in a trailer, let you handle her feet and give her a bath. She just wants you to know that she is still very much in charge and that you, a mere mortal, are only there to do her bidding. Pearl is built like she’s bred – collected and shapey and ready to stop a steer on the rail or slide across an arena. Pearl has skills and the body to take a person somewhere. Rialey, possessing good sense and keen desire for survival, just isn’t ready to be that person. And so, Pearl has been offered to the public.

“Price negotiable depending on how much therapy you’ll need after meeting her. She comes with a complimentary bottle of whatever you drink, because you’ll need it (trust me). Eligible for NARS, NRBC, and NRHA, in case you want to test the limits of your life insurance in the show pen.”

Destiny wrote an ad and posted it on Facebook. She wanted to be very clear about the sass, sauce and salt that comes with Miss Pearl, but to keep it light, because both she and Rialey firmly believe this little monster has big things ahead of her and want to see her placed where she can make good on her promises. Rialey summed it up, “I just don’t have the time or funds to take her where she needs to go and I wanted to find someone that could appreciate her sparkle and redirect it into something great.” to which Destiny replied, “It’s more flames of hell, but yeah, let’s go with sparkle.” When I asked if they had any interest, Rialey said she’d had quite a few people reach out and a couple were coming to meet her royal highness in person. Destiny chimed in that the most interest they’d had came from barrel racers. A hell-spawn filly with piss and vinegar running through her veins? Of course the barrel racers are all over that and Rialey and Destiny plan to be in the front row when she takes the world by storm.

Meanwhile, I’d highly suggest Destiny Wilson for creative assistance when marketing your next horse.