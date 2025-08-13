Arena Tracks: Stolen Sugar Part I

The National High School Rodeo Finals is a traveling circus of an event that rotates through a variety of host cities bringing with it cowboys, campers and chaos. In 1979 the NHSRF spilled into the city of Fargo, ND and onto the North Dakota State Fair campus. My dad was there as part of the South Dakota contingency in one capacity or another and I was tagging along, just happy to have the treat of eating out and sleeping in a hotel room. The weather was pleasant, the competition tough and our home-state contestants were representing the 605 area code as they have always done: admirably. We were represented by a host of surnames with long histories in the sport of rodeo: Burghduff, Rayhill, Fulton and Ruland; all quality hands with a long history of success. Fellow teammate, Gale Beebe had punched her ticket to Fargo by winning the 1979 SDHSRA Barrel Racing Championship and was poised to take on the entire nation until an alarming twist of fate presented: Gale Beebe’s horse was stolen.

Sugarbaby was already a national champion when she stepped off the Beebe’s horse trailer in Fargo, ND that summer. The six year-old bay mare by Triple Red and out of Sugar Time Sis (Diamond Dial) had packed Gale to the 1978 National Little Britches Barrel Racing title the previous summer. Gale was set to defend that title shortly after she returned home from Fargo with a quick turnaround to a second national rodeo, this one in her home-state of South Dakota at the State Fairgrounds in Huron. In an era when news traveled by mail or word of mouth, Sugarbaby was already famous. It may have been that hard-earned fame that brought her to the attention of some nefarious folks with links to organized crime. While we often question the intelligence of the criminal element, these horse thieves had done their research and determined what we all know: successful horses are worth money. In those days, a $5,000 horse was a treasure. The FBI went on to value Sugar at $25,000. So, yeah. She was a worthy target.

The 1970’s were also a different time with unlocked stalls, darkened breezeways, unattended trailers and pickups with keys haphazardly left in the ignition. Gale Beebe, heady from a solid performance in the first go-round, headed to the rodeo dance the evening of August 1, 1979 with her teammates.

Gale and her horses T-Bone and Sugarbaby had the kind of close relationship most high school girls have with their horses. She knew their habits, what they sounded like when they ate and when something was a little “off” about them. Sometimes, Gale had premonitions without even looking at them. The night of Wednesday, August 1 was one of those nights. Gale just couldn’t shake the feeling that something was amiss with her horses. So she gathered a couple friends, left the dance and went to check on them. As her boots scuffed through the dirt in the alleyway, T-Bone perked up and watched his girl approach. While there was no sign of Sugar, Gale thought she might be lying down catching some zzzzs. The girls approached the stall to check and found the stall empty. Empty. Grabbing a halter and mobilizing her friends, the trio took to looking for Sugar, thinking she must have gotten out and was around SOMEWHERE. When they couldn’t find her, Gale did what every girl would: she ran to the camper and got her dad.

Tom Beebe was up and out of bed in a snap, finding a pay phone to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and encouraging them to lock down the fairgrounds. The law enforcement obliged, locking all but one gate to monitor those that came and went. As the August 2, 1979 sun rose and the rodeo grounds began to stir, other reports started coming in. James Mars of Bayfield, Colorado, reported the two-tone blue in-line horse trailer he had borrowed from a neighbor to bring his daughter Sandy to the NHSRF had been stolen. While deputies were taking James’ statement and investigating that crime, a call from the West Fargo Police department came in with the report that a 1978 blue and white Ford pick up had been stolen from the home of Lynn Jahlberts. Not only were the thieves professional, choosing horse, pick up and trailer in different locations, they were also color coordinated with both the inline trailer and pick up being blue and white, making them look like a matched set. The final call of the morning came from Bill Deinlein of Bloomfield, New Mexico. Bill had chilling news: his daughter Tammy’s horse, Misty, was also missing. Around that time, Tom Beebe found Gate 4, supposedly locked down, wide open, the padlock and chain cut and lying in the dirt. The horses were off the grounds and gone to who knew where.

The very next day, word came in to the Beebes that the blue in-line trailer had been found abandoned in Fergus Falls, MN at the Big Chief Truck Stop. The joy the news raised was soon dashed when the horses were not found with the rig. However, Gale was relieved to know that Sugar was being fed as grain and hay had been found on the ground near the trailer. A different blue and white trailer had been stolen from the nearby Double A Western Shop, leading the investigators to believe that the horses had been transferred to that trailer. While this information was helpful, it still left Gale and her counterpart, Tammy, with empty saddles and broken hearts. August 4 brought another discovery – the pick up stolen from Fargo was abandoned outside of Fergus Falls, MN. From there, the trail went cold. The NHSRF wrapped up on August 5 with South Dakotan Tigh Cowan walking away from the week in the northern Dakota with the 1979 NHSRA Championship Saddle Bronc buckle on his belt and saddle on his hip. Meanwhile, the Beebe’s second stall was still empty. At that point, the Clay County Sheriff’s department gently suggested the Beebes and Deinleins pack up and head home. The horses weren’t in Fargo any longer and the detective work would mostly be done through phone calls. There wasn’t anything left for the families to do but hope, pray and spread the word of their lost horses. With that, both families packed up and headed southwest, away from Fargo with empty trailers and heavy hearts.

Screenshot-2025-08-12-at-11.06.11 PM