Arena Tracks | The Case for Clinics

When I asked Paul Tierney the best time to call him, he told me his freshest time of the day was 6:30 am. That gives him time to wake up to some ministry programs on the Cowboy Channel then grab a bite to eat before setting out to work, or chat with a starry-eyed columnist. On the day I called they had been scheduled to brand, but the rain came and pushed them back a little. Then all his help – high school cowboys he coaches – were off to the State High School Rodeo. When they come back next week, the calves will be a little bigger, but there is a lesson in that too. The boys, some of which aren’t ranch cowboys, will have to bear down to get the job done. And getting the job done, no matter the undertaking, is the whole point.

Paul Tierney is a timed event Legend, with a capital “L.” He was the 1979 PRCA Calf Roping Champion and in 1980 earned the title: PRCA All Around Champion Cowboy. Four times he won the Cinch Timed Event Championship, following grueling competition in all five timed events through five rounds over three mammoth days. They call it the Ironman for a reason, and Paul has proven his grit and determination in the Lazy E Arena many times. I think the CTEC is a fitting backdrop against which to discuss Paul Tierney’s skills, both physical and mental, because the CTEC is both physically and mentally taxing on all of the cowboys. Paul approaches rodeo as other professional athletes approach their sport. He is in excellent physical condition, but he is also in a mental headspace that allows him to perform his best when he rides in the box and nods for cattle. Paul’s experience in these two areas has prepared him to develop timed event clinics that address not only roping skills, but also tackle the mental game that is an enormous and under-discussed part of rodeo. And yes, I think Paul Tierney has managed, somehow, to teach contestants “try.”

I’m a firm believer in clinics and so is Paul. While he teaches at several clinics a year, he thinks ALL clinics have things to offer to those that attend and, if they are part of the youth rodeo crowd, their parents.

Improved Parent/Child Relationships. Parents love their kids and love the sport of rodeo. Often they make the mistake of trying to be all things to their children; including their coach, confidante and disciplinarian. This is not meant to discount the parent’s knowledge. However, a clinician may explain something, in such a way that a young cowboy/cowgirl is able to understand the concept, even if it is exactly what the parent has been trying to tell them all along. At Paul’s clinics, parents are encouraged to videotape any part of the lessons. That way, parents can “go to the videotape” and refer to a third party, an expert. “Paul said you should…” “Lisa approaches the 2nd barrel like this…” “Tom holds the bronc rein the other way…” Not only do you get the opinion and experience of an expert, you also get to step back and just be a parent. It improves the family dynamic and it’s a win-win for all. Inherent Competition at a Clinic. Anyone driven enough to attend a clinic is competitive and no one likes to be outdone. While Paul spends the first day of his clinics working on technique, he steps up the game the second day and adds in competition whenever possible. This produces the pressure of competition in a safe environment and helps participants to learn to manage the stress they will encounter as they enter and compete. You can’t learn to handle mental strain without experiencing it and strengthening your coping skills. Paul makes the competition fun and often will have kids go head to head when tying their calves from a post. With Paul standing right there, the kids work hard to do their best as they don’t want to disappoint him. The strain of being scrutinized is another form of pressure they need to learn to handle. Again, these contained competitions turn up the heat and let kids flex their skills for coping with the stress they will encounter at rodeos. Know What You Need to Do and Do It. Paul wants his students to stay within their skill set by understanding that they can only do what they know how to do. While that sounds like a simple task, often contestants try to be fast and end up “doing stupid” as Paul calls it. Ignoring their training, a cowboy/cowgirl will fly off a horse and not use good body mechanics in an effort to beat the clock. Instead, Paul trains students to be smooth, staying within their realm of training and focusing on what should be a repetitive routine to avoid running over themselves and making mistakes in an effort to be faster. Mind Games. While all sports have a mental aspect to them, rodeo brings into the equation a horse as a partner and cattle as a target. This requires the brain to focus on more than simply the situation at hand and to be fully engaged in order to bring the whole circus together. When the brain isn’t engaged and the body takes over, it often leads to hiccups in a run. Self talk is an absolute necessity and something that parents may not have honed as a part of their skill set. As contestants enter the higher levels of competition, they must sharpen their inner monologue to keep their mind in control of their body. Working with a clinician that has been at the higher levels of competition can provide a framework for the mental game of rodeo.

Paul concluded by saying what we already know: sometimes it takes a lifetime to learn these important aspects of competition and much of that learning comes after you’re 45-50 years old. “That’s what is nice about clinics. You have the ability to listen and if you are willing to HEAR, you can get a shortcut to the success you want in life.” It’s important to hear people who are thriving in life, not just those getting by. “Invest your time hearing people who have been successful in what you want to do.”

So many of the principles you learn at a rodeo clinic can be applied to life after and outside of rodeo. Paul summed it up like this. “Roping is one thing, but success in life is what really matters. Kindness and goodness and patience and peace and diligence, those are the qualities that will get you far in life.” Doesn’t hurt with the roping either.