Arena Tracks | The Roping Box

As the summer rodeo season begins, the view from the crow’s nest reveals parents and mentors lending a hand to a new generation of cowboys and cowgirls in the box. IMG_4514

Memorial Day has a somber foundation with its roots deep in the history of a war fought between Americans – the Civil War. However, over the years, it has also come to signify many things – the end of the school year, the opening of area campgrounds and the beginning of summer; and summer in South Dakota means rodeos. I spent the weekend in a crow’s nest, stopwatch in hand, pencil sharpener at the ready, timing the first of many South Dakota 4H Rodeos, all the while marveling at the generations of South Dakota cowgirls and cowboys that show up to help the youngest group of cowboys and cowgirls.

About 10 years ago, Dan Pirrung and his family put up a couple of outdoor arenas on the WH Lyons fairgrounds in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. It hosts two 4H rodeos a year, the first of which falls on Memorial Day Weekend. When building the arenas, they took full advantage of two enormous cottonwood trees that give great shade for contestants, spectators and stock. The small arena roping box is shaded throughout the day and was busy this weekend with the chute tripping 200 times each day. Standing at the box was a host of eastern South Dakota timed event surnames, ready to lend a hand to any kid, not just their own.

At one point, Corey Braskamp, the 1993 NHSRA All Around Cowboy and many time Badlands Circuit Finals qualifier was deep in conversation with Owen Fagerhaug whose horse, Bar None Pebbles, was named the 1995 NHSRA Horse of the Year. Their children (Wyatt and Ella Fagerhaug & Tyan and Livya Braskamp) are now competing against one another, much as their fathers, Hoddy Braskamp and Lennis Fagerhaug, did in days earlier. Such is rodeo culture in South Dakota. There were many other third generation competitors this weekend, Lammers, Faehnrichs, Sippel, and more. I know many other sports have the same generational legacies, but when it involves dirt, animals and families competing together, it just hits a little closer to my heart.

All legacies have to start somewhere and there were some of those first generational competitors there this weekend as well; kids without dads or grandpas with the knowledge to help them in the box and push their calves. No matter, the dad squad was at the ready to line calves, step into the box and have a sharp knife ready should the need arise. Twice I saw Leon Garrett flat out man-handle the hind end of a non-compliant horse in the box. The steer wrestler set his feet and held one palomino horse in the corner with the grit and determination of a man that had faced big steers and other unmentionable adventures on the rodeo road. Terry Anstine, a man who made the 24 hour round trip to Rock Springs, Wyoming, TWICE last summer to haze for Kade Odens in the NHSRF handed off his hat and jumped in the chute to push calves for kids without pushers. Rick Hammerstrom and Chad Lammers, whose son Ace is headed to the NJHRF in Des Moines next month, helped untie calves and picked up the stray hat. Ron Skovly, SDSU Rodeo Coach, was on hand to line calves and do a little scouting as well. The timed event community is up and running and as excited for the rodeo season as are the contestants. This is what they’ve done pretty much every summer of their lives and they spend the winter months waiting in anticipation to jump back into competition.

I’m no roper and never have been, but I’ve secretaried enough team ropings that I’d get my number raised if I ever entered. I know the help and camaraderie happens behind the bucking chutes as well. For sure I know it happens at the Perry Moody barn near Letcher, where Mason Moody is single handedly making youth bull riding something worth watching as he bucks out bulls and lets the local kids practice. His mom, Tracy Moody, who didn’t grow up in a rodeo family but has raised four tough competitors and kind kids, jumped the fence this weekend to set a barrel and help her daughter, Madi, with the goats.

The rodeo culture is something special and I was reminded of that this weekend. The Sioux Falls rodeo was so very special and yet it is not unique. The same scenario was most likely carried out at the Timber Lake 4H rodeo as well as any number of other events in the area. Rodeo families are special. They raise responsible, respectful kids who cheer on their friends even though they are their closest competitors. Today’s competitors will be the next ones standing in the box, or pulling the bull rope for tomorrow’s generations. And they will love every minute of it.