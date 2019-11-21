Argentina breeder named Int’l Best Remuda

The 2019 AQHA International Best Remuda award was presented November 8 during the Working Ranch Cowboy Association World Championship Ranch Rodeo in Amarillo.

Estancias Graciarena of Olavarria, Argentina, is the AQHA International Best Remuda winner.

The De Lazzer family’s Estancias Graciarena of Olavarria, Argentina, has for 30 years cultivated American Quarter Horses, with a special focus on the bloodlines produced by King Ranch. Andres and Mariquel De Lazzer operate Estancias Graciarena with their daughters Sofi and Connie. The intent of the ranch has always been to produce good horses for working cattle, and American Quarter Horses were the only choice to fully fill that need. Watch the Estancias Graciarena International Best Remuda Video.

The Best Remuda Award recognizes an outstanding ranch remuda or band of working horses, comprised of American Quarter Horses.

Read more about Estancias Graciarena in the December issue of The American Quarter Horse Journal. Subscribe to the Journal at http://www.aqha.com/qhj.

–AQHA