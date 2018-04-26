Argentina tries to stop U.S. pork as Argentine lemons shipped

The Trump administration and the National Pork Producers Council made much of a recent agreement by Argentina to allow U.S. pork imports, but an Argentine province is attempting to keep out the U.S. pork, according to The Bubble, an Argentine online news service.

Meanwhile, the first Argentine lemons to be shipped to the United States were scheduled to leave last week following a U.S. agreement to let them in, The Bubble also reported.

–The Hagstrom Report