Armyworms Creep Into Western South Dakota Pastures and Crops

When western South Dakota cattleman Rusty Lytle, Lytle Red Angus, first noticed something unusual in one of his rented pastures this summer, he knew he needed answers fast.

“In this pasture west of Hermosa, it got hailed on bad along the creek,” Lytle said. “There were armyworms that turned up, but only where it hailed.”

Lytle has dealt with aphids and other pests, but in his years of raising cattle and crops, he has never faced an armyworm issue before. And the issue wasn’t just confined to this pasture. Lytle noted he also found them in his millet, and neighbors have also been reporting them.

“Our neighbor, about 15 miles to the north, was cutting millet the other day and found armyworms across the whole field,” he said. “I also had armyworms in my millet about a week ago, but like the pasture, mine just had little hot spots here and there. I’ve also heard that some people further north have lost their millet crops to the armyworms because they didn’t catch them soon enough.”

Lytle said that timing makes all the difference because when the pests do show up, the response window is small.

“We scout our fields every two or three days now,” he said. “They are aggressive and can be thick enough that they can eat a crop in two to four days. In my millet, I just happened to cut ours the day they hatched. If I had been a day later, they would have spread.”

Stopping the lifecycle

To stop the pest lifecycle, Lytle sprayed his millet after cutting. “He asked whether it would be better to spray the forage or just cut it,” said Dave Sass, agronomist at Warne Chemical & Equipment Company in Rapid City. “Oftentimes, when you cut, they’ll just die due to lack of food and exposure. When their food source is gone, it’s not like they can just pack their bags and move to another field. But we wanted to stop their lifecycle, so we recommended spraying, too.” They used a synthetic pyrethroid insecticide (Sultrus), a product effective for treating armyworms, but Sass stresses that application details are critical not only for control of armyworms, but for any insecticide program.

“The most important thing to note for all insecticides is that high pH water deactivates insecticide at a very rapid rate, so it’s important for the producer to know the pH of their water,” Sass said. “We talk a lot about using an acidifier if producers have high pH water to make sure

insecticides work the way they should. With Rusty, we treated his water first, and then used the max labeled rate of the insecticide, and it did a really good job cleaning the field up.”

Like Lytle, Sass said he’s also seen more outbreaks than usual this season.

“There have been a few flushes of armyworms, which we don’t normally see in our high plains area that is nearly desert most of the time,” Sass said. “But the increased rainfall this year has allowed their larvae to persist. We’ve seen a whole lot of them all over the northern hills and around Rapid City. In the Sturgis area, producers at the end of July had it so bad that it was tipping plants over and they were cutting them clean from the ground. They’ve popped up all over the place as the season’s gone on.”

Scouting is essential

Armyworms aren’t a consistent annual pest in South Dakota, but outbreaks can occur under the right conditions. According to South Dakota State University Extension, true armyworms migrate north from the Southern U.S. each spring and summer, favoring fields with grass, weeds or early crops. While they usually arrive in early- to mid-July in South Dakota, for the third year in a row, they appeared much earlier. True armyworm caterpillars reached threshold in oats and wheat crops in many areas of South Dakota during the last few weeks. Adam Varenhorst, PhD, SDSU Extension field crop entomologist, said outbreaks often catch producers by surprise. “The caterpillars often go unnoticed in small grains until they reach approximately one inch in length, which indicates that the infestation has been present for approximately 15-20 days. ” Varenhorst said. “When they occur at high enough densities, they are capable of causing severe defoliation and can even clip wheat heads if other food sources are exhausted.”

Because infestations can move quickly, scouting is essential to prevent yield loss. Weekly scouting of small grains for true armyworm caterpillars should continue through harvest to ensure that caterpillar populations are not missed. True armyworm caterpillars, which can range in color from light brown to dark green or nearly black, can be reliably identified by their orange side stripes running head to tail, dark bands on each of their four abdominal prolegs, and a network of black lines on their orange head capsule.

When scouting, the entire field should be examined, Varenhorst said. “Either sweep net sampling or individual plant observations can be used to scout for true armyworm caterpillars,” he said. “If examining individual plants, the threshold is two caterpillars per square yard. Sometimes the caterpillars will be found at the base of the plant or on the soil near the plant. If scouting with a sweep net, the threshold is 40 caterpillars per 30 pendulum sweeps. Remember when using a sweep net to walk in a W or Z pattern through the field.” Varenhorst said that recent reports of pyrethroid failures for true armyworm caterpillar management show why application accuracy and insecticide choice matter.

“Management efforts to reduce these populations have had varying levels of success,” he said “These failures could be due to resistance, improper insecticide application, or environmental factors that reduce insecticide efficacy. Most insecticide treatments for true armyworm also occur on late-stage caterpillars that are more difficult to manage. ” If true armyworm caterpillars show up in large numbers in 2026, Varenhorst said management with products other than pyrethroids will likely need to be considered. While outbreaks aren’t a given every year or in all areas, vigilance is still necessary, especially whenever weather patterns create favorable conditions. Heavy rains and thunderstorms followed by warm weather can open the door for infestations.