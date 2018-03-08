Arnold student is NCTA Aggie of the Month

CURTIS, Neb. — Sadie Christensen has been named the Aggie of the Month for February 2018 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

The 2016 graduate of Arnold High School is an NCTA sophomore majoring in Agriculture Production Systems – Diversified Agriculture and Ag Business Management. She assists with various tasks in the NCTA Dean's Office.

"Sadie always has a smile, works hard and will do whatever you ask, and is thoroughly involved in all parts of campus while maintaining a 4.0 GPA," said Catherine Hauptman, executive assistant for Dean Ron Rosati and Associate Dean Jennifer McConville.

McConville credits Christensen's work ethic and leadership in assisting with Residence Life programs while also serving as a Residence Assistant in the NCTA dorms.

She is active in campus activities and clubs including Student Senate, Ag Business Club, Collegiate Cattlemen, Women in Ag, Student Ambassador, Farm Bureau Club and Phi Theta Kappa.

Christensen also plays intramural volleyball and basketball. Her interests include going home to help her family on their farm/ranch in Custer County, riding horses, helping the NCTA Ranch Horse Team, working with her cattle dog, and photography.

Hauptman said Christensen is a fun personality, a hard worker with a positive attitude and one "who goes above and beyond to help other students and teams."

The Aggie of the Month is selected by faculty, staff, and student leaders on campus. Recipients receive a certificate from NCTA Dean Ron Rosati. F

–NCTA