So many words and terms are abbreviated anymore making it hard to determine what the meaning is, and for quite some time I have heard folks talking about “AI” but until recently did not know what it meant or why it mattered. Being in the ranching business, we presumed it meant “artificial insemination.” I have since learned that it means “artificial intelligence” and is based on collecting data and transforming it into use in many types of business and manufacturing, even in our daily lives. Some of the examples of using artificial intelligence is in virtual assistants like Siri and Alexa, where you can ask any type of question and an automated voice will answer almost instantly. We have been using “AI” for several years without even knowing what it meant. My husband is frequently asking his cell phone how many miles it is to a certain town and immediately the voice on his phone answers with accuracy.

Another beneficial use of “AI” is in fraud detection in financial institutions. On several occasions we have received a call from our credit card company or bank inquiring about a charge being attempted to be made on our account that appears suspicious. This is appreciated as in most cases it has indeed prevented a bad situation. Even image and facial recognition in security systems is gained through the use of artificial intelligence. Possibly one of the greatest advantages from the use of artificial intelligence is in medical diagnosis and healthcare systems.

Speaking of medical diagnosis and healthcare systems, it seems the older we get, the more medical appointments we seem to have and many of them are in a city miles away. With the use of the driver assistance in our vehicles, we can simply enter the address of a medical facility and a screen will show directions while a voice directs you when and what direction to turn. The screen also indicates how many miles remain and what your estimated time of arrival will be. We often make the comment, “How did we ever get along without this?” Unfortunately, I know how we got along…we didn’t always get along on such road trips. The husband, because he is a man, would rarely ask for directions. The wife (that would be me) would attempt to read a map (usually an outdated map) and give the voice commands as we traveled. Invariably, we would miss a turn or get lost, especially as we entered the city limits, tensions rose behind the wheel, and the trip was usually far from enjoyable. When we hear how Artificial Intelligence makes our lives easier, this would be a shining example.

Like in everything, there is good and bad. In my opinion, one of the worst examples of using “AI” is in the manufacturing and use of self-driving cars. Again, in my opinion, I do not think driverless vehicles should be allowed on public roads. Perhaps there is a use for them in rural areas, such as Autonomous Farm Tractors and just one year ago, John Deere revealed their fully Autonomous Tractor. The farmer simply maps out the perimeter of the field, indicate the type of use, and these tractors can till and plant seeds with pinpoint accuracy. They have cameras on board to indicate obstructions and sends a picture to the boss asking if he wants the tractor to continue with its task. He may have to leave his golf game or easy chair to go investigate and get the tractor back in service, but it sure takes the work out of farming. Currently, John Deere offers five models, 177 to 405 engine horsepower, for a mere list price ranging from $500,000.00 to $800,000.00.

“AI” has indeed worked its way into our everyday lives, from adjusting our Smart TVs to our hearing aides; from vacuuming our floors to watering our lawns, and like it or not, nearly every aspect of our lives is now affected by Artificial Intelligence.