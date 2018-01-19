Senate to meet with impending shutdown

Following House passage of a bill to keep the government operating, the Senate is meeting now to consider the measure. But Democrats appear unified in opposition to the measure if it does not provide a way for the young undocumented people known as "Dreamers" to stay in the country.

If a shutdown occurs, Agriculture Department Food Safety Inspection Service workers would stay on the job.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis, said before the Senate vote, "Make no mistake about it: Senate Democrats are the only ones standing in the way of a fully funded government and a reauthorized health insurance program for children. This is no time to play politics and force a shutdown."

"The House has done its job," Ryan said. "And now Democrats' dangerous opposition jeopardizes funding for our military and puts our national security at risk. It uses our men and women in uniform as political bargaining chips. This is unacceptable. This is needless. This is wrong. I urge Sen. [Charles] Schumer [D-N.Y] and the Senate Democrats to reconsider their reckless intent to shut down the government."

–The Hagstrom Report