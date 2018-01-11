Cliven, Ammon and Ryan Bundy walk free after Judge Navarro dismisses case with prejudice

We learned about Cliven Bundy when he duked it out, figuratively of course, with the BLM and a slew of armed federal agents on his ranch in southeastern Nevada in April of 2014. But that was far from the beginning of the battle.

The Bundys are the last ranching family in Clark County, Nevada.

While the felonies they were charged with stemmed from their role in the “standoff” with the federal government, the root of the issue is federal lands grazing and unpaid “fees.”

Fifty-one fellow ranchers from that county were pushed off of the federal land in order to make room for a desert tortoise that was declared endangered.

Cliven Bundy could see the writing on the wall. He chose to ignore the new grazing strategies that would “save” the tortoise. He “fired” the BLM and stopped paying for “services” they said were only going to drive them out of business, and do nothing to help the tortoise, he said.

Upon further research, Cliven Bundy came to the conclusion that the federal government did not, indeed, own the land his cattle were grazing. The state of Nevada did. Upon statehood, each state became the owner of the land within its borders, Ryan said, pointing out that the original 13 colonies were owned by Great Britain until they declared independence. “How much of the land within each state did Great Britain retain after the war? None. One of the characteristics of a free and independent state is that the people own 100 percent of the land within its boundaries.”

But the Bundy family owned the grass they had been using for decades, Cliven determined, and therefore, no payment to the federal government was necessary.

The Bundys own the grass their cattle graze, although they don’t own the soil, Ryan says, and the fees they had been paying were not covering rent or paying for forage, but were compensating the BLM for management, which he said was anti-grazing to the core.

Their strategy was a bold one, but what did they have to lose?

Executive Director of the Range Allotment Owners Association, Angus McIntosh, of Craig, Colorado, agrees with much of the Bundys’ philosophies.

“If people could just grasp the concept of split estates – the fact that the Bundys own the surface rights based on an act of Congress, then they would understand.”

While McIntosh doesn’t agree that the state owns the land, he says that the federal government, as a landowner, is just a proprietor.

“The founders disposed of the surface rights to bona fide settlers like the Bundys’ predecessors, but they maintained mineral estates for separate disposal.”

The title to the land remained with the federal government but the duty to dispose of the mineral lands was very real. “That’s what the federal government was supposed to do all of these years but since 1920 they have been leasing mineral rights instead of selling them.

While McIntosh believes case law disagrees with the Bundy’s position on state ownership of federal lands – most recently Utah division of State Lands v. the United States, he clarifies that while the federal government might own land, it does not have exclusive jurisdiction over it.

Ryan Bundy points out that because the ranchers don’t own the soil, they can’t and won’t exclude others from using the land.

“Our cattle can be grazing and someone can go out sight-seeing, hiking, fishing. There is no conflict there. And the cattle are not destroying the land, they improve it. Any rancher foolish enough to rape the land will just lose productivity in the long run.”

Another expert and user of federal lands in the region says that the federal government does, indeed own the land, and that grazing fees are like lease payments.

“We all pay our grazing fees,” said Dave Eliason, Chairman of the Federal Lands Council, a division of the National Cattlemens Beef Association. “We all try to follow the rules and regulations. We have permits to graze them and they are real property – the banks will loan money on them, but we don’t think the state owns the permits,” said the Tremonton, Utah, rancher.

“Again, I want to stress that they own the ground and the grass but we pay a permit to use that grass.”

Eliason said he has no deeds to the BLM or U.S. Forest Service land his cattle graze. He also believes that if his permits were unfairly reduced or eliminated, he could prove through the court system that he was caring for the land appropriately, and would then regain the right to use the land.

Eliason stressed that he was happy to see that the Bundy family was released and that the case was dismissed.

Ryan Bundy is a little more skeptical when it comes to dealing with the feds.

“I do want to say that the Endangered Species Act is being used to take control of the land and resources that belong to the people of Nevada. In our area it’s the desert tortoise but it doesn’t matter what the critter is, in other areas it’s a prairie dog or some other critter.”

The listing of the tortoise became a big stick for the government to use to battle ranchers, Bundy believes. “I don’t know why they want the ranchers off the land other than they want control.”

For ranchers in that area to lose the ability to graze on their BLM permits is akin to a pink slip, Bundy said. About 85 percent of the land in Nevada is federally managed.

“We ranch on hundreds of thousands of acres,” he said of the BLM land their cattle graze. But they own 160 acres, about 60 of which are irrigatable.

“First they claimed that cattle caused the desert tortoise harm and reduced grazing numbers,” he remembers.

The ranchers whose cattle grazed in common with Bundy cattle sued the federal government over the tortoise management that required severe grazing cuts. “We won the lawsuit. The BLM had no proof that the cattle adversely affect the habitat of the tortoise,” he said, but explained that the BLM held strong to their grazing cuts, saying that cattle “may” damage the tortoise and its habitat.

Where cattle have never been shown to damage a tortoise or its home, ravens (a protected bird) and coyotes are known tortoise predators. Cattle and sheep have improved tortoise living conditions – leaving behind manure that the tortoises happily consume, he said. “They aren’t tall enough to reach a lot of shrubs, and they get nutrution and moisture from droppings.”

Bundy also points out that hundreds of thousands of tortoises were euthanized when a “sanctuary” became so overrun with them they were without resources to care for them.

“It just goes to show that salvation of the critter is just an excuse to do away with ranchers.”

The county bought out his neighbors’ grazing rights – those who had grazed in community pastures with him – for around $60,000 apiece, he said. “So they are out of business now.”

Grazing rights had been established by the Bundys and others by use of the water and resources during settlement days, he said.

“A lot of this land, it got developed differently than the east. Instead of a man saying ‘I’ve got this many acres that I own,’ the rights were divided. A man might graze and area but he didn’t claim to own it.”

The federal government does not own the land, the Bundy’s insist, so they don’t owe the BLM any money.

Jon Alt from Silver Springs, Nevada, said his organization – the Nevada Live Stock Association – agrees with much of the Bundys’ ideas.

The organization believes that water rights existed before state-hood, and that those rights are the means to grazing rights.

“The water is the dominant estate. People on the other side of the Rocky Mountains have a hard time getting their head around that.”

Alt also said that fees paid to the BLM are not rent, but rather a “management” fee. “The grazer owns the easement. The water rights – the right to use the water, but not actual ownership of the water – gives them the easement. The land is owned by the federal government.”

The Congressional Research Service reports that half of all grazing fees (set at $1.87 per AUM for 2017) go into a Range Betterment Fund to be used for range improvements such as fence, water upkeep, etc.

The other half of the fees go to the states and in some cases, some goes to the U.S. treasury.

About 22 cents per month of the grazing fee would make its way to the federal government, which is obviously not enough to be considered a rent payment for the land, Ryan said. “You’re not paying for feed. That’s because they aren’t selling you feed. You own the grazing rights, you are paying for management.”

Ryan Bundy hopes more ranchers will “fire” the BLM and Forest Service by refusing to pay fees.

“There is no constitutional reason for these ranchers to pay a government agency unless they have a contract, and then they are bound by the contract, not the law.”

He realizes that withholding fees could result in more conflict, and that perhaps the federal agents could be successful in removing another rancher’s cattle from his or her allotment. He believes the local authorites should stop them.

“You yourself are your first line of defense, then the county sheriff, then other officials like brand inspectors, and lastly the federal government should defend you against anyone who comes to harm you.”

Because the vast majority of the land in his county is going un-grazed, Bundy believes it is “open for claim.”

“Someone should come and use it and defend it. It’s going to waste,” he said.

The Nevada BLM did not respond to interview requests.