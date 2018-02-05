Zoetis Hosts U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue

KALAMAZOO, MICH. – February 1, 2018 – Zoetis Inc. (ZTS: NYSE), the leading global animal health company, today celebrated its fifth anniversary since becoming a public company by hosting U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and Governor Rick Snyder of Michigan for a special town hall meeting at the company's global research and development headquarters in Kalamazoo, Mich. Zoetis Chief Executive Officer Juan Ramón Alaix; Dr. Catherine Knupp, Executive Vice President and President, Research and Development; and Kristin Peck, Executive Vice President and President, U.S. Operations, led the event, which was attended by more than 500 colleagues.

The event was held to recognize the significant contributions Zoetis makes to improve the health and productivity of livestock, defending against the threats of foreign animal diseases, and helping pets live longer, healthier lives, all of which bring value to society.

Zoetis CEO Juan Ramón Alaix thanked Secretary Perdue and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) for its effective oversight of vaccines and biological therapeutics for animals. "We appreciate the leadership of the USDA in providing a strong regulatory framework that promotes innovation, and ensures the health and safety of animals as well as people," said Mr. Alaix. "USDA has paved the way for continuous improvements in vaccine technology that help protect livestock and companion animals from endemic diseases."

Alaix expressed appreciation to Governor Rick Snyder for creating a positive business climate that has made Michigan an attractive location for Zoetis' global research and development headquarters and one of the largest manufacturing sites in its global manufacturing and supply network. He said that Michigan provides continued access to a highly skilled and diverse workforce which is essential to managing a global animal health company.

Zoetis has its world headquarters in Parsippany, N.J., and markets its products in more than 100 countries. It employs 9,000 colleagues worldwide and approximately 4,000 in the United States. Zoetis has approximately 1,000 employees in greater Kalamazoo at its global manufacturing and supply facility and its research and development headquarters there. Zoetis also has U.S. operations in California, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, and Iowa. The company is dedicated to supporting its veterinarian and livestock producer customers and their businesses with solutions to their most pressing challenges.

Also attending the 5th anniversary event were State Senator Margaret O'Brien, Michigan 20th State Senate District; Jamie Clover Adams, Director Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development accompanied by Gordon Wenk, Chief Deputy Director and Kenneth McFarlane, Deputy Director ; and Carl Bednarski, President, Michigan Farm Bureau.

–Zoetis