Stockmen's Feedlot Tour will visit lots

near Spiritwood, Marion

The 16th annual North Dakota Stockmen's Association (NDSA) Feedlot Tour will be June 19 at feedlots near Spiritwood and Marion, N.D. The tour will include stops at Elston Feedlot, Scott Feedlot and Bear Creek Ranch. Bus transportation will be provided to and from the stops. The bus will depart from the Buffalo Mall Parking Lot in Jamestown, N.D., at 10 a.m. and return at approximately 4 p.m.

Here's a tour preview:

The Elston Feedlot near Spiritwood, N.D., is the tour's first stop. Owned by Rylee Elston, the backgrounding feedlot was constructed in 2010 and is permitted for 999 head. The feedlot features custom-built feedlot fence, an updated processing facility, a solid separator and a concrete bunker feed storage area. Additionally, the calving facility is attached to the feedlot.

Father-son pair Ken and Tom Scott own and operate the Scott Feedlot near Spiritwood, N.D. The Scott family has been backgrounding and finishing cattle on the same location since 1953. Over the years, they have upgraded their facility to meet permit requirements. In 2014, they expanded the lot to 2,500 head. The Scott Feedlot features concrete and wooden heavy-use pads, a wooden curbline feeding system, rubber-tire and poly-made waterers and an indoor processing facility.

Recommended Stories For You

The final tour stop will be at the Bear Creek Ranch near Marion, N.D. Dennis Knudsen and his son, Brandon, are the owners and operators of this heifer development facility. The feedlot was constructed in 2004 and is permitted for 900 head. The feedlot features a concrete curbline feeding system, well-sloped pens, guardrail feedlot fence, a solid separator, lighting in each pen and a custom processing facility inside a hoop barn with a concrete floor. The working facility includes a double alley leading to a hydraulic chute.

The NDSA Feedlot Tour, a project of the NDSA Feeder Council, includes lunch at the Elston Feedlot stop. There is no cost to attend.

Pre-registration is not required, but is appreciated for planning purposes. To pre-register, contact NDSA Environmental Services Director Scott Ressler at (701) 223-2522 or sressler@ndstockmen.org.

–ND Stockmen's Association