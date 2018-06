Pro-Rodeo Hall of Fame to induct Black Hills Roundup Committee

BELLE FOURCHE — The Black Hills Roundup committee has earned a spot in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy in Colorado Springs, Colo.

This group is one of 10 inductees to enter the hall on Aug. 2-4 as part of the 2018 class. Belle Fourche's committee is the 29th to earn induction.

Belle Fourche will host the 99th Black Hills Roundup, June 30 through July 4, at the Black Hills Roundup Grounds.

"It's just quite an honor," Black Hills Roundup committee chairman Clay Crago said of the Hall of Fame induction. He added this recognition is not limited to the current group.

