Beef Bucks hits a higher market

They came – those involved in all aspects of the "pasture to plate" – to join in a day of fun, friendship, and maybe a little business. Beef Bucks, Inc. hosted the 16th annual Beef Bucks Golf Classic on Aug. 10, 2018 at the Brandon, SD municipal golf course. There were 54 teams participating ranging from the cow/calf man to the consumer and in between.

Col. Jon Phillips delivered his "price discovery" reports from the tourney throughout the day while the 216 golfers enjoyed a day on the course. Each golfer had the opportunity to participate in a poker run sponsored by Fenske Cattle Company as well as pin prizes on each of the 18 holes which was sponsored by Nichols Fencing and the Prostrollo All-American Auto Mall hole-in-one for the lease of a vehicle. After spending a day of play, National Beef furnished 16 oz. rib-eye steaks for a concluding meal topped with a live auction featuring auctioneer Jim Woster and ringmen from Sioux Falls Regional Livestock.

Taking home the first place winners tags were: Championship Flight – First Bank & Trust (Sioux Falls,SD)

• First Flight – Northwest Vet & Supply (Parkston, SD)

• Second Flight – Dacotah Bank (Sioux Falls, SD)

• Third Flight – Nebraska Beef (Omaha, NE)

–Beef Bucks