“Floating Horses – The Life of Casey Tibbs” to Air on PBS in February

"Floating Horses – The Life of Casey Tibbs" film will air on PBS Monday, Feb. 11 at 9:00 pm -10:30 pm (central time). Produced by Midland, South Dakota native Justin Koehler, this film was completed in 2018 and debuted in film festivals across the country, including California, New York, Colorado and Casey Tibbs' home state – South Dakota. South Dakota Bronc Rider Cole Elshere portrays Tibbs in the documentary.

Tibbs, a native of Fort Pierre, was a 9-time World Champion, and his record remains unchallenged. He continues to be referred to as the greatest bronc rider that ever lived. Tibbs went on to be a stunt rider, actor and producer in more than 30 movies and was Actor John Wayne's technical director, assuring Wayne's movies appeared authentic.

"This film is a quality piece crafted together with interviews from family and friends, Musician Charlie Daniels, as well as Red Steagall and Steve Ford just to name a few," said Casey Tibbs Rodeo Center Director Cindy Bahe. "Reel to reel tapes were donated to the Center by one of the interviewees. Those tapes were converted into digital format, allowing Koehler to use rare footage of Tibbs riding that no one had ever seen before."

DVD's of the documentary can be purchased on Amazon.com

–Casey Tibbs SD Rodeo Center