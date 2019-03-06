This week’s news

South Dakota COOL resolution loses intent

A resolution passed the South Dakota House of Representatives urging the US Congress to implement a Country of Origin Labeling law and asking President Trump, US Congress, the US Ag Secretary, and US Trade Represesentative to "notify the World Trade Organization that it must not intrude on the sovereignty of the United States by attempting to undermine the United States country-of-origin labeling law."

The resolution passed the state House of Representatives by a 47-22 vote.

In the Senate Ag and Natural Resources Committee, the bill sponsor, Representative Steve Livermont (R-27) proposed an amendment to clean up the bill language. The committee passed the amendment. Committee chairman Senator Gary Cammack (R-29) proposed an "hoghouse" amendment that changed the purpose of the bill.

The amendment struck the language of the resolution and replaced it with language verbalizing support for voluntary country of origin labeling for food.

Livermont called the amendment "unfriendly" and said that his resolution was needed, in light of an era of poor national trade deals that did not seek to help the U.S. livestock producer.

Cammack said the amendment was needed because mandatory COOL would have imposed costs or verification requirements on farmers and ranchers and that the WTO ruling inspired other countries to threaten tariffs on U.S. products and to export fewer U.S. products.

"It (voluntary labeling) also supports the customers' right to know where their food comes from," he said.

Committee member Troy Heinert (D-26) spoke against the amendment, saying the amendment waters down the resolution. "If we send the original version of this to Congress, that means we mean business, we want them to act on this," he said during the committee meeting.

Youngberg who was serving as the committee chair commented during the meeting that, "We don't need to send anything to the federal government saying 'we want you to control us more.'"

Committee members Senators Heinert and Susan Wismer (D-1) voted against the amendment, while the rest of the committee members – Rocky Blare, (R-21), Rob Ewing (R-31), Jordan Youngberg (R-8), Gary Cammack (R-29), Joshua Klumb (R-20) Ernie Otten (R-6), voted in favor of the amendment. Deb Soholt (R-15) was excused from the vote.

After being amended, the bill passed unanimously.

Feds to propose delisting of gray wolf

Several news sources reported today (March 6, 2019) that the Trump administration plans to propose a rule to take the gray wolf off the Endangered Species list.

"The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will soon propose a rule to delist the gray wolf in the lower 48 states and return management of the species to the states and tribes," the spokesperson said in a statement to The Hill.

The US FWS intends to publish the proposed rule in the Federal Register in the coming days, opening a public comment period on the proposal, said several media outlets.

Acting Interior Secretary David Bernhardt made an announcement at the North American Wildlife and Natural Resources Conference in Denver, according to The Hill.

The American Farm Bureau released a statement today.

"There are more than 5,000 gray wolves in the United States and more than 10 times as many over the Canadian border. The U.S. population of gray wolves far surpasses the recovery targets called for by the Endangered Species Act. Populations have reached critically high numbers in many states – so high, in fact, that wolves are not just preying on livestock, but pushing elk and deer onto U.S. farms and ranches, which leads to even more destruction.

"The administration's decision to de-list the gray wolf is the culmination of a decades' long battle that has pitted science-based decision making against litigious, environmental activism. The Bush and Obama administrations supported de-listing the gray wolf. Populations have far surpassed the recovery thresholds set forth by recovery plans, but too many environmentalists fail to recognize this success.

"A third administration is now moving to delist the gray wolf. The time has come to resolve this issue once and for all and to base that decision on the science and the law."

The National Cattlemen's Beef Association also published a statement.

The recovery of the gray wolf in the United States is a conservation success story. When the federal government collaborates with state wildlife officials and local land managers, it enhances our ability to protect the wildlife and ecosystems that we all cherish. This is exactly how the Endangered Species Act is supposed to work.

"Unfortunately, as ranchers know all too well, the current Endangered Species Act rarely functions as Congress originally intended. Radical environmental activists use an endless cycle of lawsuits and procedural tricks to thwart effective conservation. That is why it has taken so long to delist the gray wolf, even though science has long shown the species had reached stable population levels. That is also why the Endangered Species Act's overall effectiveness hovers at an abysmal rate of just two percent.

"The National Cattlemen's Beef Association and Public Lands Council would like to commend Acting Secretary Bernhardt and his team for making this science-based decision. We look forward to continuing our work with the Department of Interior and state wildlife agencies as this process moves forward." F

–Staff Report