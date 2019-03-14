Thomas Peterson

1958-2019

Thomas Gorman Peterson was born on May 29th 1958 in Deadwood SD. He was adopted by Gorman and May Peterson, and brought to Timber Lake, SD to begin his life in his new home. You could tell right away that Tom was going to be a cowboy, just like his dad and uncle! Tom loved the ranch life and it didn't take long before he was roping and riding in the rodeo. Gorman and May and their 2 boys moved to the Ed Chapel place in 1968 where Tom attended Chapel country school right across the road from their home. Tom participated in every rodeo that he could find, 4H and Little Britches alike.

Tom went on to Timber Lake High School where he excelled in both the sports of football and rodeo. Tom turned Pro and got his PRCA card in 1978 and headed down the rodeo road! He attended every rodeo he possibly could while still helping to run the family ranch. Tom was an amazing Bull rider, winning too many rodeos to count, and wearing out more vehicles running down the highway to remember. Tom placed or won both the Badlands and Great Lake circuits on many different occasions. He was ranked nationally in the World in 1986, and was pushing for his first NFR when he was injured in Kansas City and his season was cut short.

The Peterson's sold their ranch later that year and Tom moved to the Black Hills of Rapid City SD, where he began his career in Real Estate, being a top producer on numerous occasions. Tom continued riding and competing into the early 90's. After he hung the Bull Rope up, he moved to Bryan Tx and began his PRCA judging career. Tom was respected immensely by his fellow judges and the rodeo cowboy community for being a fair and honest rodeo official. Tom moved back to Rapid City in the mid 2000's for a few years and then to Aberdeen SD. Tom still continued being a rodeo official part time, as well as a worker for the 3M Corporation.

It was in 2010 at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo that Tom met his wife Marty. In 2011, Tom and Marty welcomed their daughter Tara into the world, later that year they purchased a house in Aberdeen and Tom welcomed 2 more daughters into the mix (Tyler and Tobi Hintz). On May 12th 2012 Tom and Marty were married in Aberdeen SD.

If you ever saw Tom at a rodeo, Tara was sure to be close behind. The two shared a very special bond from day one and went on many adventures together and traveled from ND , MN, SD and Iowa. Anyone who ever saw the two together knew that he loved his "princess" with everything that he had. Tom passed away peacefully in his home on March 3, 2019. He will be missed by many.

Tom is survived by his wife Marty , their children Tyler, Tobi and Tara. His brother Jerry (Marla) Peterson. Nieces Shay Peterson and Rachel Peterson. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gorman and May Peterson and Uncle and Aunt, Pat and Garnet Peterson.