Name of Sale

Barstow Angus "Rock Solid" Bull Sale

Date of Sale

03/11/2019

Location

Sale held at the ranch, Springview, NE

Auctioneer

Sonny Booth

Averages

82 Yearling Angus Bulls avg. $4771

3 Fall Yearling bulls avg. $3667

1 Heifer pick sold for $8,000

Comments

Great sale for the Barstow Family for their annual Rock Solid bull sale. This was probably the most consistent set of bulls from top to bottom that Neri and Patty have offered. The bulls were again very well received by the large crowd of buyers on hand and represented over the airwaves.

Sale highlights include

Lot 3, Barstow Bankroll F15, a 1/18 son of Barstow Bankroll B73 to Bert Straka, Stuart, NE for $15,000.

Lot 13, Barstow Cowboy Up F1, a 1/18 son fo HA Cowboy UP 5405 to Bert Straka at $13,500.

Lot 92, Barstow Traction F400, a 1/18 son of JMB Traction 292 to Krebs Ranch, Gordon NE for $9,250.

Lot 25, Barstow Cowboy Up f18, a 1/18 son of HA Cowboy up to Cover Ranches, Ashby NE at $8,250. Cover Ranches also got 2 other Cowboy Up sons, lot 20, Barstow Cowboy Up F325 at $8000 and lot 26, Barstow Cowboy Up F42 for $7750.

Lot 74, Barstow TheRock F71, a 2/18 son of KCF Bennett TheRock A473 sold to A & B Cattle, Bassett NE for $7,500.

The pick of the 2018 heifer calf sold to Bert Straka, Stuart, NE of $8000.

