President Trump Proclaims March 14 National Ag Day

WASHINGTON, D.C., March 14, 2019 – President Donald J. Trump has proclaimed today as National Ag Day. This year marks the third year that the administration has publicly recognized National Ag Day as a salute to the contributions of America's farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses.

The proclamation highlights the important role America's farmers and ranchers play in leading the world in producing food, feed, fuel and fiber and pays tribute to the men and women who expand opportunities for prosperity, economic development, and food security. Agriculture and related industries, accounting for 5.5 percent of the gross domestic product, are vital to the nation's economic success. The entire proclamation can be viewed at https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/?issue_filter=land-agriculture.

Isabella Chism, chairman of the board for the Agriculture Council of America, the national organization charged with promoting National Ag Day, said receiving this type of recognition from the administration and USDA greatly enhances the stature of National Ag Day, as well as the many local and state Ag Day activities planned around the country. "More importantly, it reminds everyone that the affordable, abundant and nutritious food that they depend on every day comes to them thanks to the hard work and resilience of 2 million American farmers and ranchers." F

