For many saddle bronc riders, Billy Etbauer is the reason they became saddle bronc riders and the man they point to when asked who their rodeo idol is.

With that in mind, here are 10 facts you may not know about the five-time World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider who was inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2012.

Etbauer was the second cowboy to surpass $3 million in career earnings. (Trevor Brazile was first.)

Etbauer's five world championships came in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2000 and 2004.

His 21 consecutive trips to the Wrangler NFR are a saddle bronc riding record.

Both years he won the Wrangler NFR average (1992, 1996) he entered Las Vegas No. 1 in the world and left No. 1 in the world.

Of the 20 times he competed in Round 10 (he missed the final round due to injury in 2002), he won the round 13 times and placed in two others.

His 51 go-round wins are a record among saddle bronc riders and third most regardless of event.

Eight times he qualified with both his brothers Robert and Dan in the same event in the same year, another record. (He qualified with at least one brother 12 times from 1989-2000.)

He set the record for oldest roughstock champion in ProRodeo history when he won his last gold buckle at the age of 41 years, 11 months.

Etbauer twice made Wrangler NFR record-setting 93-point rides on Kesler Championship Rodeos' Cool Alley (Round 5 2003, Round 10 2004).

He finished with a 74.2% riding percentage at the Wrangler NFR, covering 150 of 202 horses.

–PRCA