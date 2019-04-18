FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 17, 2019

Kansas Livestock Association to Receive Don L. Good Impact Award

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Kansas Livestock Association (KLA), a trade organization protecting the business interests of livestock producers, has been selected to receive the 2019 Don L. Good Impact Award.

Members of the association are involved in many aspects of the livestock industry, including seedstock, cow-calf and stocker cattle production, cattle feeding, dairy production, swine production, grazing land management and diversified farming operations. The association's work is funded by voluntary dues dollars paid by its more than 5,500 members.

The award, presented by the Livestock and Meat Industry Council Inc. (LMIC), is named in honor of Good, who is a former head of the Kansas State University Department of Animal Sciences and Industry (ASI), and recognizes positive impact on the livestock and meat industry or agriculture. KLA will be recognized during the K-State ASI Family & Friends Reunion on Oct. 4 at the Stanley Stout Center in Manhattan, Kansas.

KLA, with headquarters in Topeka, was formed in 1894 when a group of more than 100 Flint Hills ranchers met in Emporia to discuss cattle theft problems and unreasonable railroad freight rates. KLA works toward a better business climate for ranchers and feeders by representing members' interests on legislative and regulatory issues and helping to enhance their ability to meet consumer demand.

KLA is one of the nation's most respected state livestock organizations. The leadership of KLA was instrumental in recommending and implementing the merger between the National Cattlemen's Association and National Livestock and Meat Board. Through the creation of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association in 1995, the industry streamlined operations at the national level, mirroring a unified organizational structure that has served KLA well for more than 100 years.

Today, KLA represents the state's multi-billion-dollar cattle industry at both the state and federal levels. "For 125 years, KLA members have positively impacted the Kansas and U.S. livestock industry," says Matt Teagarden, Chief Executive Officer of KLA. "KLA is honored to join the distinguished group of prior recipients of the Don L. Good Impact Award."

"KLA values the partnership we have with the Department of Animal Sciences and Industry at Kansas State University," says Teagarden. "Both organizations have been serving the needs of Kansas livestock producers for more than 100 years. That partnership continues today in providing scholarships for K-State students, supporting the educational experience for ASI students and providing timely educational programs for KLA members and livestock producers."

More information, along with registration, is available online for the Oct. 4 K-State ASI Family & Friends Reunion at http://www.asi.k-state.edu/familyandfriends.