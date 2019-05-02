South Dakota allows for 6 month horse health certificates

Some South Dakotans qualify for a new 6-month horse health certificate, said the state veterinarian.

Those who travel out of state were previously required to keep an up-to-date Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (CVI or “health certificate”) which was good for 30 days, said state veterinarian Dr. Dustin Oedekoven.

The state Animal Industry Board recently approved an Extended Equine Certificate of Veterinary Inspection (EECVI) that can be used in certain cases for transporting horses out of state for short-term events like shows, rodeos, trail rides, etc. The EECVI has previously been known by other names including an equine passport, Way Go Pass. Oedekoven said the EECVI is not intended for longer term stays out of state for breeding or change of ownership.

While he was initially concerned about the health implications of a longer-lasting health certificate, Oedekoven said several other states have moved in that direction, and that in many cases, communication with the travelers is improved, which helps keep both the horse owners and health officials informed of horses’ whereabouts and disease problems that crop up. The 6-month certificate will put more responsibility on the person traveling with the horse, to watch for potential health issues.

“Most of these people are well aware of the risks and concerns that go along with frequent movement of horses,” said Oedekoven. Plus, he said, even with a 30-day certificate, a horse might get sick while the certificate is still in effect.

Horse owners can acquire an EECVI from their participating veterinarian, who will complete an examination of the horse and discuss biosecurity, sanitation and health, said Oedekoven.

The horse must have a current negative Coggins test (for Equine Infectious Anemia) as well as an official identification which may include a US approved microchip, digital photographs or a lifetime brand inspection card from the South Dakota Brand Board, in order to qualify for the EECVI.

“We view it as more of an inspection than normally occurs for a 30 day inspection. There should be discussion with the owners about recognizing signs of illness, taking temperatures if there is a question, things like that.”

Oedekoven said the horse owner will be required to log in to globalvetlink.com, the company who issues the 6 month certificate, to report movements of the horse. Also globalvetlink.com will communicate with horse owners about potential interaction with disease.

“If something comes up in South Dakota and Wyoming, for example, they can share information about it and encourage the folks who would be affected, to be taking temperatures or monitor for certain signs. It can also be interactive between animal health officials and users. If a disease shows up at an event, and we become aware of it after the fact, we can communicate electronically with the people who were there, and let them know that disease was identified there. We can communicate forward and backward.”

Oedekoven said the certificates can be cancelled if needed. “If we were to get vesicular stomatitis, we might say ‘all these passports are suspended.’ Or we might continue as normal and encourage travelers to montitor for this or that.”

Prior to interstate movement, the owner of the horse will log into an online portal with globalvetlink.com and report travel itineraries for horses traveling on an EECVI. Upon reporting travel, the portal may notify the owner of any additional requirements, disease concerns, or precautions listed by the state of destination. A permit is automatically generated and the state animal health offices in the states of origin and destination are notified of the movement and current EECVI. EECVIs may be terminated at any time by the issuing veterinarian or the state animal health official.

Oedeokoven said a new permit is generated by globalvetlink.com for each new out-of-state travel activity. If the horse owner is required to show the permit for any reason, he or she can pull it up on a device like a smart phone, or the permit can be printed on paper for the trip.

The new 6 month certificate will allow the horse owner to travel to those states that accept the EECVI. The horse owner can travel through states that don’t accept the EECVI.

According to globalvetlink.com, the states that are currently participating in the new EECVI program include: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington (extensive entry restrictions), West Virginia and Wyoming.

Oedekoven said other states are considering the EECVI but need to make regulatory, administrative or statuatory changes to allow for it. F