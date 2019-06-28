ProRodeo Hall of Fame welcomes Powder River horses

These horses will be at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame until mid-September. Photo courtesy PRCA



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The ProRodeo Hall of Fame had two special guests arrive Wednesday as part of its live animal display at the Hall again in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Powder River Rodeo’s saddle bronc horse Bartender and bareback/saddle bronc horse Diamond Mine were welcomed to the grounds. Both horses are 25 years old and retired from ProRodeo competition in 2012.

The horses will be at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame until mid-September.

The exhibit will be in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame barn and will be accessible by the public (including handicapped accessibility) during regular museum hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (MDT) seven days a week through August, and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday in September.

“The Rodeo Livestock Exhibit is very popular with our guests,” ProRodeo Hall of Fame Director Kent Sturman said. “We appreciate Powder River Rodeo’s willingness to help with this project. Their horses are some of the best in the business, and we are honored to have Bartender and Diamond Mine with us for the summer.”

The mission of the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy exists to educate the public about rodeo, its history and its impact on Western American culture.

Bartender was selected to compete at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo seven times. The mare also competed at the National Circuit Finals Rodeo and Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo many times. She was selected as the Mountain States Circuit Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year. Lipstick N Whiskey, Bar Keep, Bar Maid, Double Feature, all sisters to Bartender, also competed at the Wrangler NFR. Bay Rum, a 1995 Wrangler NFR selection, is Bartender’s mother, and Cut The Cards, a three-time NFR selection, is Bartender’s father. Cut The Cards is the father to Miss Congeniality (the 2005 and 2007 PRCA saddle bronc horse of the year) and Craig at Midnight (the 2016 PRCA Bareback Horse of the Year and top bareback horse at the 2017 Wrangler NFR).

Diamond Mine was selected to compete at the Wrangler NFR in 1999 and took part in many National Circuit Finals Rodeos and Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeos. Diamond Mine’s sister is B80 Night Train, a Wrangler NFR qualifier. Cut The Cards also is Diamond Mine’s father. Diamond Mine’s offspring include Double Take, a four-time Wrangler NFR qualifier, and Look Again, a three-time Wrangler NFR qualifier.

–PRCA