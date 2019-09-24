asdasda
AMYFERLEY The Oelrichs Play Day is one of the last play days of the season, one of the things event coordinator Amy Ferley says makes it special. Photo by Amy Ferley
CYHUGHSON Cy Hughson was awarded the Top Hand award in memoriam of many Oelrich locals who have passed, including Bert and Clay Schnose, Gene Phillips, Rex Abbott, and Jerry Ferley. Photo courtesy of the Hughsons
SAVANNA1 Roan Simmons, of Lusk, Wyoming, runs home aboard his stick horse after grabbing the flag. Photo by Savanna Simmons
SAVANNA2 Skyler Dyer, of Crawford, Nebraska, hurries home on her big horse Mac. Photo by Savanna Simmons
Oelrichs Play Day memorializes late top hands in community
by Savanna Simmons
A decade ago, the Oelrichs Play Day was established to use the arena in southwestern South Dakota more than it was and give the area kids an opportunity to ride one last time before summer ends. This year’s play day memorialized members of the community that had been such an integral part of it throughout the years, including Clay Schnose, who passed away July 19.
“Clay was one of the original reasons we started it,” said event organizer Amy Ferley. “He was 7 or 8 at the first play day.”
His mother, Kim Schnose, was among those who created the event, which was Aug. 24 this year, and her son and husband Bert were among those memorialized by a top hand blanket awarded to Cy Hughson. The award began as the Gene Phillips Memorial, but as more pillars of the community were lost recently, the decision was made this year to encompass others, including the Schnose men, Rex Abbott, Jerry Ferley, and Phillips.
“Jerry Ferley was always at every practice, and there to watch,” Kim said. “If he saw someone who needed help, he always gave good advice. My husband knew this, and said, ‘If Jerry says something, listen to it and do it.’ I’m touched that my husband and son are included in that caliber of people.”
Marcus Harkless, a senior boy and one of Clay’s peers, was awarded the Clay Schnose Top Hand award, sponsored by Matt and Megan Harkless. The same award, a rope can with Clay’s initials, a cross, and cowboy hat, was awarded to Clay’s cousin Erin Osmotherly during the Fall River County Fair Play Day in Edgemont, South Dakota.
A secret judge quietly watched kids competing searching for those with similar qualities and traits as Clay to award both honors.
“He always gave it his best, he was never angry or never pouted about the fact that he didn’t do as well as he wanted, he just worked that much harder next time,” Kim said. “He was always willing to help when someone asked and was the first to laugh at himself. I think those are all considered good sportsmanship traits.”
At the very first play day, Clay won his first buckle, and Amy recalls the youngster’s profound reaction. He walked up to his granddad and thanked him for allowing him to earn his first buckle. His grandpa had leant him his horse and let him practice in his arena.
“The integrity that such a young kid could show and that never changed for Clay. He was ornery; he could be a stinker; but as an adult in the community, I just admired his work ethic, his kindness, and his integrity,” Amy said. “He truly is the kid I would like to raise.”
Oelrichs Play Day hosts events for all ages, including a stick horse race for the very littlest, ages 0 to 5. The peewees are timed in barrels, poles, flag race, and goat tail untying, then awarded a T-shirt with stick horse silhouettes and “I covered a bad one at the Oelrichs Play Day” on the front, as well as a buckle to the grand champion and a jacket to reserve champion.
“We have quite a few littles and it seems that’s growing every year,” Amy said. “We’ve really gotten to see the kids grow from their stick horses up to now; they’re roping and they’re really cowboys.”
An army of volunteers helps run the play day, Amy said, but more importantly families help make it possible for kids to participate. From dad headed off to help one kid and mom off to help the other, it’s an entire family event.
Rodeo also offers different opportunities than school sports. As the Edgemont School District Superintendent, Amy appreciates that youth get a chance to know the actual person with whom they’re competing.
“From a school perspective, our sports build such a sense of team and camaraderie and competition,” she said. “It’s easy to look at another team as a rival, but in rodeo it’s nice they get to know each other as people. Even though they often compete on the court, they know who that person actually is from competition in the arena.”
Play days also unite youth from the area, making true friends with the same interests, often learning from and encouraging one another at rodeos and events.
“Rural kids can get left out of a lot of things, and the play day is a way for them to get together with kids who have the same passion as far as country roots,” Kim said. “They’re competing against each other but yet cheering for one another.”
PeeWee Boys
All-Around Champion – Kase Lambert
Reserve All-Around – Roan Simmons
PeeWee Girls
All-Around Champion – Trayley Lambert
Reserve All-Around – Anika Kindred
Jr. Jr. Boys
All-Around Champion – Cooper Glines
Reserve All-Around – Bryce Hoffman
Barrels
1. Jess Wild
2. Cooper Glines
3. Rance Reeves
4. Ropen Pourier
Poles
Cooper Glines
Bryce Hoffman
Teague Edelman
Ropen Pourier
Keyhole
Bryce Hoffman
Cooper Glines
Teague Edelman
Austin Lange
Goats
Jess Wilds
Bryce Hoffman
Cooper Glines
Roudy Shommer
Jr. Jr. Girls
All-Around Champion – Haylee White
Reserve All-Around – Joslyn Pischke
Barrels
Haylee White
Tylee Fish
Brylee Caster
Joslyn Pischke
Poles
Haylee White
Joslyn Pischke
Tylee Fish
Rylan Wild
Keyhole
Tylee Fish
Joslyn Pischke
Haylee White
Cora Austin
Goats
Joslyn Pischke
Haylee White
Rylan Wild/Zoey Suhn
Jr. Boys
All-Around Champion – Aiden Amiotte
Reserve All-Around – Colter Gerard
Flag
Colter Gerard
Rooster Hughson
Aiden Amiotte
Pete Hernandez
Keyhole
Jace Hoffman
Colter Gerard
Wyatt Fransua
Rooster Hughson
Breakaway
Ayden Amiotte
Goats
Rhett Flack
Weston Woodward
Ayden Amiotte
Rooster Hughson
Jr. Girls
All-Around Champion – Jaycee Lambert
Reserve All-Around – Kaylee Juhnke
Barrels
Kaylee Juhnke
Tatum Reid
Porchia Zimga
Sage Dyer
Poles
Tatum Reid
Hattie Haefflin
Jaycee Lambert
Kaylee Juhnke
Breakaway
Ashley Hunter
Jaycee Lambert
Goats
Charlee Trueblood
Tatum Reid
Tomi Reid
Haylee Wild
Sr. Boys
All-Around Champion – Garret Glines
Reserve All-Around – Tristian Hunter
Calf Roping
Tristian Hunter
Cade Lockhart
Garret Glines
Steer Undecorating
Gabe Glines
Cade Lockhart
Marcus Harkless
Garrett Glines
Ribbon Roping
Tristian Hunter
Cade Lockhart
Garret Glines
Team Roping
Garret Glines/Tristian Hunter
Gabe Glines
Sr. Girls
All-Around Champion – Jessica Woodward
Reserve All-Around – Rhiannon Allen
Barrels
Jessica Woodward
Karlee Juhnke
Blair Henry
Rhiannon Allen
Poles
Jessica Woodward
Blair Henry
Jada Rouillard
Rhiannon Allen
Breakaway
Jessica Woodward
Kaitlin Gerard
Rhiannon Allen
Karlee Juhnke
Team Roping
1. Jessica Woodward/Kaitlin Gerard