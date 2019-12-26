John McKay

1941-2019

John McKay was born August 29, 1941, in Pierre, South Dakota, to A.D. (Archie) and Lydia McKay. In 1944, after two years of living in Ft. Pierre with his parents, they moved to Philip, South Dakota, where his family owned and operated McKay Clothing Store.

On June 22, 1963, John married the love of his life, Marilyn Weiss, in Wall, South Dakota. They resided in Spearfish, South Dakota while John finished his college education at Black Hills Teachers College. After graduating from college in 1966, they moved to Alpena, South Dakota, where John accepted his first teaching and coaching position. John enjoyed playing all sports, but coaching was his passion. He retired in 2001, from Wolsey High School in Wolsey, South Dakota, after dedicating 35 years of his life to this career.

John spent many summers adjusting crop insurance claims. He eventually started his own crop insurance agency, which he and Marilyn owned and operated, along with his daughter, Shelli Moore, and his son-in-law, Steve Duncan, until his passing. He thought of those who entrusted their business with him, not as customers, but as family. He did everything in his power to ensure their interests were protected, as if they were his own. As he requested, and in his honor, Marilyn, Shelli and Steve will continue to operate the business as he would.

John enjoyed participating in many outdoor activities. In addition to sports, he also loved roping, fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was also an avid Green Bay Packers and L.A. Dodgers fan. But it was most important to him to support and cheer on Marilyn’s barrel racing and his grandchildren’s sports activities. He tried to never miss one of their events, whether it was being there in person or streaming a game on the Internet.

After living on an acreage in Huron, South Dakota, for 41 years, they moved to an acreage near Sturgis, South Dakota, with their five horses and cat, Moe, in 2016. Although John had a bucket list of activities he wanted to partake in while living in the Black Hills, his health would not allow him to do many of them. Those who love him are comforted by knowing he is now able to enjoy all the things he could not do before.

John was a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Marilyn; two daughters, Shelli Moore (Les) of Sturgis, South Dakota, and Jackie (Steve) Duncan of Watertown, South Dakota; one grandson, Taylor Duncan of Waseca, Minnesota; one granddaughter, Danielle Duncan of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; two sisters, Mary Lou (Mark) Fellows of Tacoma, Washington, and Susan (Lee) Bandel of Charlotte, North Carolina; many nieces and nephews, and a host of additional family members and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his Aunt, Ida (Pete) (Millard) Weeks, and his special friend, Moe.

A rosary service will be held at 12:30 MDT on Friday, December 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. MDT on Friday, December 27, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip with Father Gary Oreshoski as celebrant assisted by Deacon Lloyd Frein.

Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. CDT on Saturday, December 28, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Zell, South Dakota with Father Tom Anderson officiating.