[LEXINGTON, Ky.] – The agriculture industry has been presented with a great responsibility — to produce enough safe, nutritious food for all, while caring for our animals and sustaining our air, water and land for future generations. To explore innovative solutions to the challenges facing the global food supply chain today, ONE: The Alltech Ideas Conference (ONE) returns May 17–19, 2020, in Lexington, Kentucky. Now in its 36th year, ONE draws on Alltech’s global reach and business scope to assemble thought-leaders from the agriculture, business, health and wellness, and brewing and distilling sectors.

“Science, technology and human ingenuity converge at ONE,” said Dr. Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech. “The topics up for discussion reflect the extraordinary opportunity our industry has to adopt new ideas for producing enough safe, nutritious food for all while preserving our planet.”

With universal themes of innovation, inclusion and inspiration, ONE invites everyday heroes from various industries to unleash the power of infinite ideas. More than 40 topics* are slated for discussion at ONE, including:

Should Shrimp Culture Step Out of Its Comfort Zone?

Optimizing Performance and Profit With Dynamic Nutritional Marketing

Navigating Sustainability From the Feed Producer’s Perspective

Beef

Analyzing the Impact: Examining the Environmental Hoofprint of Beef

The Vital Role of Livestock in Reversing Climate Change and Desertification

Sunny With a High Chance of Cattle: The Ag Market Outlook

Crop Science

The World Beneath Our Feet: The Intricate Dance That Takes Place in Our Soils

How Farmers Are Advancing Human Health Through Functional Foods

On the Defense: Using Beneficial Compounds to Induce Resistance in Plants

Dairy

Dairy Cattle Welfare: Essential for Animals, Producers and Consumers

No Antibiotics, No Problem: Inside Rosy-Lane Holsteins’ Transformation

How Herd Management Practices Can Minimize Lameness

Pig

The Great Disruption: ASF and the Global Protein Market

The Impact of Organic Minerals and Heat Stress on Health

Which Tech Trends Are Transforming Swine Production?

Poultry

Prioritizing Food Safety in Poultry Production

Cracking the Competition: How to Grow Your Business

Putting Poultry Welfare First in a World of Conscious Consumers

Business

Mind Over Matter: The Power of Mental Toughness

Four Habits of Digital Transformers

Next-Level Leadership: Elevating the Multigenerational Workforce

Brewing and Distilling

Sustainable Brewing: Can Craft Beer Go Green?

Market Saturation: Will Craft Beer Tap Out?

The Canned Cocktail Craze

Future of Food

Project Drawdown: Farming to Reverse Climate Change

Meatless Protein: Sustainable Alternative or Over-Processed Panacea?

What If Farmers Could Get Paid to Fight Climate Change?

Health and Wellness

Food for Thought: Will Neurogastronomy Change the World?

Gut Reaction: Probiotics vs. Prebiotics

The Truth About How Agricultural Practices Affect Human Health

Pet

A Balanced Microbiome: The Key to Your Pet’s Health and Longevity

Top Dogs: Which Trends Are Dominating the Premium Pet Food Market?

Enzymes: Innovative or Enigmatic?

Equine

A Breeder’s Perspective on Horse Racing’s Future

Happy Hindguts, Healthy Horses: Unlocking the Equine Microbiome With Nutrition

Fast Track to Success: Training Horses to Win

*Topics are subject to change.

Alltech’s flagship conference is attended annually by more than 3,000 people representing 70 countries. Keynote speaker announcements are coming soon, and this year’s mainstage line-up promises to be as dynamic as ever. Previous ONE keynote speakers include Bear Grylls, General Colin Powell, Steve Wozniak and Beth Comstock.

The ONE experience extends beyond superior presentation content, as attendees are invited to embark on area tours and network with peers from across the globe. International Night will offer a multicultural exploration of cuisine and entertainment from around the world, while Kentucky Night showcases the sights and sounds of the Bluegrass State from within the famed Kentucky Horse Park.

