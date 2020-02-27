Photo by Clay Guardipee



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Team roping header Ty Blasingame, a two-time qualifier for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (2010 and 2019), is recovering after severing his right ring finger on his roping hand Feb. 12.

Blasingame, of Casper, Wyoming, who was competing with heeler Brandon Bates, suffered the injury while competing in the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo.

“I cut it off,” Blasingame said. “I roped the steer and I reached away, and he was off to the right a little bit. I just messed up with the way I grabbed my rope and stuck the coil around it and cut it off.”

Blasingame had surgery Feb. 12 to repair his finger.

“They didn’t re-attach it,” Blasingame said. “They cut it back a little bit and pulled the skin up around it. It pulled my finger off just below my first joint. It still hurts, the nerve endings and stuff, and it is really tender. I’m hoping to be roping again at Rodeo Austin, March 14. It’s going to be a little nerve-wracking.”

Blasingame’s primary partner this year is Cody Hintz. Blasingame and Hintz roped together in 2010 and made the Wrangler NFR. Blasingame finished 14th in the world standings, while Hintz was No. 15 as a heeler.

Blasingame was 26th in the Feb. 24 PRCA | RAM World Standings in team roping heading with $9,087. Last season, Blasingame placed 12th in the world standings. He roped with Travis Graves at the Wrangler NFR. The duo earned $30,731 in Las Vegas.

The win that propelled Blasingame to his second career Wrangler NFR came at RodeoHouston with heeler Kyle Lockett. There, they took top honors with a 5.0-second run in the championship shootout and earned $50,000 each.

–PRCA