Cowboy Channel to air Cave Creek Rodeo Days

by THE COWBOY CHANNEL | May 19, 2020

PRESS RELEASE

The Cowboy Channel is thrilled to air live coverage of Cave Creek Rodeo Days – the first PRCA rodeo to be broadcast since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered all live sporting events.

Starting May 22 and running through May 24 at 10:30 p.m. (ET) each night from Cave Creek, Arizona and hosted by Justin McKee, the rodeo will feature a lineup of A-list athletes competing in traditional rodeo events. Each rodeo performance will repeat the following day on The Cowboy Channel at 8 p.m. ET.

“We are very excited to ‘Kick Open the Chutes’ and get live PRCA PRORODEO back on The Cowboy Channel and The Cowboy Channel Plus App!” said Jeff Medders, President and General Manager of The Cowboy Channel. “Summer is so important to everyone involved in ProRodeo … cowboys, fans and communities.”

To keep their fans and rodeo participants safe, Cave Creek Rodeo and the PRCA has laid out a series of ground rules for competitors, volunteers and the community. This year’s rodeo will feature no spectators. All rodeo contestants and personnel will undergo health screenings, wear masks and practice physical distancing. The Cowboy Channel is pleased that Cave Creek has put these practices in place in order to ensure the safety of all participants and helpers and to continue bringing exciting rodeo events to fans everywhere.

“It’s great to have PRORODEO back,” PRCA CEO George Taylor said. “Cave Creek and the PRCA have taken significant precautions in partnership with local and state officials to make the rodeo safe for everyone involved, from the competitors to the contract personnel and production personnel on site from The Cowboy Channel. This is just the beginning. Over the next several weeks we’re going to be rolling into that new sense of normalcy to bring PRORODEO back to the fans, members and communities.”

The Cowboy Channel recently launched ‘The PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus App’ for viewers who do not have The Cowboy Channel. Fans can stream the live action of Cave Creek Rodeo Days via the mobile app (available on Android and iOS), as well as any browser, smart TV or device, for just $9.99/month.

This year’s Cave Creek Rodeo Days will bring a stellar lineup of talent to compete at the big rodeo in the small town. Four-time PRCA World Champion Tuf Cooper and 19-year-old superstar Shad Mayfield step into the arena for multiple events, including tie-down roping and team roping. The competition will also feature bareback riders Clayton Biglow and Richmond Champion and bull riders Boudreaux Campbell and Stetson Wright. Meanwhile, Sunday’s event will look like a Wright Family Reunion, with a number of Wright family members entered in both the saddle bronc riding and bull riding.

With a record number of entries for each event, this year’s Cave Creek Rodeo Days is expected to be the biggest yet. As a channel that’s devoted to airing the best in Western sports and Western lifestyle programming, The Cowboy Channel is excited to bring this event to fans who have been craving live PRCA rodeo action during the coronavirus shutdown.

To learn more about The Cowboy Channel, visit thecowboychannel.com. F

–PRCA