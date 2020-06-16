asdasda | TSLN.com
I just wanted to share a very nice gesture from one of our subscribers. A gentleman called in this morning to tell me he really enjoyed reading the FP but he could no longer afford it since he lost his job. Right after that call, I had another subscriber from TSLN call and ask me to give a $2yr. subscription to someone who was going thru a hardship. To say the least he doesn’t know the person I put the subscription in for. I thought this might just brighten your day!! There are a lot of good people out there!!!!

