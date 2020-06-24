Patty Lynn Barstow

1961-2020

Patty Lynn Barstow, 58, died June 19, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family and friends.

Patty Lynn Frauen was born August 27, 1961, in Ainsworth, Nebraska to Otto and Ruth Frauen. Patty went to elementary school at Shadley Creek. She attended Keya Paha County High School in Springview and graduated in 1979.

Patty briefly attended Chadron State College and then returned to the ranch. The following year, Patty married Neri Barstow on October 11, 1980. Patty and Neri were blessed with three children: Wyatt Thomas born September 1, 1986, Sheena Michelle stillborn September 10, 1990, Austin Jacob, December 31, 1991.

Patty and Neri made their home near Springview where they developed and grew the Barstow Angus cattle seed stock business. Patty began her professional career at Commercial National Bank in Springview. She served as secretary at Keya Paha County High School, and later was Director of Economic Development at the North Central Development Center in Ainsworth. Patty worked for Betty’s Bookkeeping and later purchased the business which became Barstow Tax/Accounting. Patty was a full-time partner and intricate part of the family ranch operation.

Patty loved playing volleyball, gardening and watching her husband and sons compete in rodeo events. She absolutely adored spending time with her grandchildren, Wylie and Presley. She greatly enjoyed traveling and being with her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Neri, sons, Wyatt (Amanda) and Austin (Sierra), grandchildren Wylie and Presley; father Otto Frauen; mother and father-in-law, Shirley and Marlan Barstow; brother Monte (Cathy); sister Sally (Keith). Brothers-in-law Derek and Randy (Becky); sisters-in-law Tammy (Jim), Tracy (James), Suzie (Michael). Nieces and Nephews Robyn (Joe), Melissa, Josh (Brecken) Joel (Carrie), Alan (Kelli) Conner, Quin, Ty, Anna, Amanda, Thomas, Amy, Zack, Jared, Kayla, Ian and Joel.

Memorial service for Patty Barstow age 58 of Springview was Wednesday, June 24 at 2 PM at the Cherry County Fairgrounds. A private family inurnment will be held at a different date.