asdasdaMa & Pa Angus Bull Sale

Frank Bailey, Chamberlain, SD got several Ma & Pa Angus bulls.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 29, 2019

Location: Presho Livestock Auction, Presho, SD

Auctioneer: Ron Volmer

Averages:

52 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,771

75 Commercial open Angus heifers – $1,270

It was kind of a blustery day, weather wise, for the 22nd Annual Ma & Pa Angus bull sale, but there was an excellent crowd on hand to bid on and buy the bulls and commercial heifers. The breeding program that Steve and Deb Mowry focus on is stongly based around the female. The cow herd behind this set of bulls is backed by generations of pathfinder dams.

Top selling bull on the day was lot 053, Ma & Pa No Collusion F053, a 4/18 son of Deep Creek Revolution 417 with 114 weaning ratio and epds of CED 7 BW 0.2 WW 49 YW 85 Milk 25 selling to David & Brenda Reis Ranch, Oacoma, SD for $6,000.

Lot 120, Ma & Pa Game Day F120, a 4/18 son of Ma & Pa 0218 Game Day A430 with 120 weaning ratio and epds of CED 5 BW 1.0 WW 47 YW 80 Milk 23 sold to Pam Reis, Reliance, SD for $5,500.

Lot 208, Ma & Pa Black Cedar F208, a 4/18 son of Ma & Pa Black Cedar D902 with 113 weaning ratio and epds of CED 2 BW 2.0 WW 50 YW 81 Milk 22 sold to Jeff Page, Interior, SD for $5,500.

Lot 541, Ma & Pa Emulation F541, a 3/18 son of Sinclair Emulation 4FX1 with 113 weaning ratio and epds of CED 12 BW -2.1 WW 46 YW 69 Milk 24 sold to Christensen Land & Cattle, Kimball, SD for $5500.