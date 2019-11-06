Almost Accidental

Kyle Lockett, heeling, and Ty Blasingame split $111,500 for winning the 2019 RodeoHouston Super Series Team Roping early this year, putting them each in a solid spot to qualify for finals. Photo courtesy of the Locketts



The plan wasn’t to qualify for the NFR this year, 14 years after Kyle Lockett’s last qualification. It just sort happened. Three-time NFR team roping qualifier Aaron Tsinigine invited Lockett to rope at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, which, in turn, earned them an invitation to rope at RodeoHouston.

Two $50,000 checks were made out to Lockett and his partner Ty Blasingame, of Casper, Wyoming, for their monumental Houston win, and Lockett all but had his ticket punched to the NFR for the eighth time.

Lockett has been quiet for the last 14 years. A pregnant Leigh Lockett watched her husband Kyle win or tie for first in three of the 10 rounds of the 2005 NFR. Kyle headed home eighth in the world and stayed home to become “Mr. Mom,” Leigh said. “I had four kids in six years, and Kyle loaded carseats, strollers, and babies with bottles to go to ropings and brandings, and when he got there, he would unload all the ponies and strollers.”

Leigh works full-time as a labor and delivery nurse, and Kyle stepped forward to care for their kids, Shayla, 13, Georgia, 11, Sutton, 9, and Blevins, 6, all while working on surrounding ranches, often helping during branding, doctoring, and shipping, training horses, and attending circuit rodeos close to their home in Visalia, California. Both Kyle’s and Leigh’s parents live close-by and are willing to help with the kids when needed.

“I’m very thankful to have both of them, which is pretty much why I get to go when I need to,” Kyle said. “Sometimes, though, I’ll be at a circuit rodeo not very far from home, and I think, ‘What am I doing here? I should be home.’”

Kyle spent three weeks away from his family to rodeo in Texas early this year, then he caught several California and northwestern spring rodeos to clinch his sixth-place spot in the overall standings.

“We knew, going into the year, that The American and Houston rodeo were both going to count, and someone was going to make the NFR off each of those rodeos,” Kyle said.

By winning Houston, Kyle was able to avoid the travel expenses that are usually required to hit enough rodeos to qualify for the NFR. He was able to stay home with his family and still play a strategic game. This is vastly different from what was required of him 14 years ago.

“I didn’t have to spend any of my earnings. I stayed home. I didn’t put it all back in fees and fuel,” he said. “As far as from back then to now, things are more expensive, the trucks, the horses, the fuel, but there are a lot more rodeos that pay. I was able to win as much as I did, still be able to stay home, and make national finals.”

Some rodeo families are able to make traveling down the rodeo road work, but it would get expensive with four kids, Leigh said, and with Kyle’s desire to be home, the decision was and easy one.

“I think it’s important to be here for them, to see them all the time,” Kyle said. “I’ve always liked kids and planned on having a family. I don’t mind being at home.”

Leigh will load up all four kids to watch their dad all ten nights of the NFR, their first time attending.

“Its going to be really exciting [to return to the NFR]. Probably the neatest deal is that my kids are old enough to be able to understand it and know it,” Kyle said.

Their younger daughter, Georgia, their kid who most looks like Kyle, was elated to learn that her dad will be roping at the finals with World Champion header Erich Rogers, her pick.

“Georgia is her dad’s number one fan,” Leigh said. “She knows every contestant, every horse they ride, so she was so excited when she found out he was roping with Erich.”

The two may or may not have roped together—Kyle can’t recall—but he and Rogers live close enough that they will get the chance to practice before finals.

“He ropes great,” Kyle said of his finals partner. “He’s a smart header; he can be fast if he has to, but if he has to take one more swing to catch to win, he’s smart about that too.”

The plan is for Kyle to continue to rope on Stinky, a 14-year old gelding registered as Bar D Mr Moonshine that he purchased at a horse sale in El Paso, Texas, with 12 other horses. He’s been roping and winning on Stinky all year.

When Leigh would encourage Kyle to rodeo full-time throughout his 14-year hiatus, Kyle would say he’s happy at home, but it would be fun to go to the NFR one more time. Leigh and Kyle had joked that he could be the next Walt Woodard, qualifying for the finals in his 60s when the kids are out of the house. They giggled about it and moved on, Leigh said, not thinking that “he would become Walt sooner than we thought.”

The successful 2019 season will hopefully lead to a opportune 2020 rodeo season, including a hopeful qualification to The American next year.

“The interesting part of this year is what it does for next year,” Kyle said. “I get to go to Ft. Worth, San Antonio, hopefully The American. It snowballs and doesn’t stop there.” F