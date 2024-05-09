ASI Students present research; Effling earns scholarship

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A total of 30 undergraduate students presented research posters during the Kansas State University Animal Sciences and Industry Undergraduate Research Symposium on Friday, May 3. The symposium, hosted at the Leadership Studies Townhall, highlighted ASI undergraduate research for the spring 2024 semester.

The Dr. Mark and Kim Young Undergraduate Research Fund in Animal Sciences and Industry sponsored this year’s symposium and the Undergraduate Research Awards distributed during the event.

Four students were awarded $1,000 scholarships based on a combination of their scientific abstract, poster and presentation of data. Winning the scholarships were: Chesney Effling, Highmore, South Dakota; Meghan Garren, Pennvalley, California; Chanae Parker, Manhattan, Kansas; and Audrey Tarochione, London Mills, Illinois.

Undergraduate research is an opportunity to perform in-depth study, gain transferable skills, develop critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, define academic and professional interests, and form relationships with mentors, professors, and other students. The program gives students the opportunity to work with ASI faculty and graduate students on a project that is rewarding and helps them prepare for their next goals. Undergraduate research helps students understand the value and constraints of data.

Whether they go on to graduate school, return to the ranch, or venture into industry, these students will use data every day to make decisions. An undergraduate research experience helps them understand how to value data during the decision-making process and will help make them more successful animal scientists.

To learn more about the ASI undergrad research program, or those interested in sponsoring the program, can contact Dr. Jessie Vipham, Coordinator of Undergraduate Research, at 785- 532-3486 or jessiev@ksu.edu .

–KSU Extension