At the 2019 North American International Livestock Show in Louisville, Kentucky this past November, 9 of the 12 living members of the Prestigious Saddle & Sirloin Portrait Gallery gathered together.

The living members of the Saddle & Sirloin Portrait Gallery are in the process of organizing a Saddle & Sirloin Portrait Foundation to preserve this Historical Collection for years to come.

The Saddle & Sirloin Portrait Gallery has been in existence since 1903, existing for 117 years. During that period of time 374 legendary livestock leaders have been inducted including Presidents of the United States, George Washington, Franklin Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Herbert Hoover and Ulysses S. Grant along with Past Secretary of Agriculture Earl Butz and the first Secretary of Agriculture Isaac Newton who was appointed by President Abraham Lincoln in 1862.

The Saddle & Sirloin Portrait Gallery is the largest collection of Portraits dedicated to one Industry to be found anywhere in the World. F

–Saddle & Sirloin