Attend 2018 South Dakota State University Lamb Bonanza January 13, 2018

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The 26th Annual Lamb Bonanza will be held January 13, 2018 at Frost Arena on the campus of South Dakota State University.

"The event showcases the South Dakota lamb and wool industry and is held in conjunction with an afternoon of SDSU basketball," said Jeff Held, Professor & SDSU Extension Sheep Specialist. The game tipoff is at 2 p.m.

Members of the South Dakota Sheep Growers' Association will serve leg of lamb sandwiches and lamb meatballs from 1 to 2 p.m. on the north side of the track in Frost Arena, prior to the Jackrabbit men's basketball game versus Denver.

Bid on a lamb pelt

During halftime, basketball fans will have an opportunity to participate in a lamb pelt auction to benefit SDSU students. This year there are six dyed lamb pelts in yellow and blue featuring the text, "SDSU." Auction proceeds provide scholarships to undergraduates enrolled in the SDSU Department of Animal Science and the SDSU Athletic Department.

The promotional activities are sponsored by the South Dakota Sheep Grower's Association, the SDSU Animal Science Department and the SDSU Athletic Department.

For more information, contact Jeff Held, Professor & SDSU Extension Sheep Specialist at jeffrey.held@sdstate.edu.

–SDSU Extension