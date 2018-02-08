Attend the Evaluating the Productivity of Your Herd from Start to Finish Program Feb. 27, 2018

BROOKINGS, S.D. – Cattle producers are encouraged to attend the one-day program, Evaluating the Productivity of Your Herd from Start to Finish hosted by SDSU Extension February 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the SDSU Southeast Research Station (29974 University Road, Beresford, SD).

"The focus of this meeting is share how various management decisions can impact the end-product and influence the economics for your cowherd. We will start with reproduction and end with carcasses," said Julie Walker, Professor & SDSU Extension Beef Specialist.

Program agenda:

Using Reproductive Technologies to Improve your Herd's Efficiency: presented by George Perry, Professor & SDSU Extension Beef Reproductive Management Specialist

Finding the Best within your Herd through Calf Performance: presented by Julie Walker, Professor & SDSU Extension Beef Specialist

Can DNA Testing Predict Carcass Merit and Feedlot Performance?: presented by Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate

Recommended Stories For You

Seasonality, Slides and Spreads in Calf Prices: presented by Matthew Diersen, Professor & SDSU Extension Risk/Business Management Specialist

Registration deadline is Feb. 22

Registration for the event is $10 to cover lunch. To register, please call the SDSU Animal Science Department (605.688.5165) or email Julie.Walker@sdstate.edu by February 22, 2018. If you have questions, contact Julie Walker at 605.688.5458.

The SDSU Southeast Research Station part of the South Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station at SDSU research infrastructure.

–SDSU Extension