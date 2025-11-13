Attorney General Jackley Joins Fight for Farmers and Integrity of Renewable Fuel Standard

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joins the Attorneys General of Iowa and Nebraska in sending a letter to the United States Department of Justice, Department of Energy, Environmental Protection Agency and Securities and Exchange Commission asking them to investigate large refiners that may be skirting compliance with the Renewable Fuel Standard program (RFS).

President Trump’s national energy policy encourages domestic oil and gas production, including energy from renewable sources such as ethanol. In order to promote the nation’s energy independence, the RFS requires larger refineries to produce a certain quota of ethanol-blended fuels. Refineries facing economic hardship can apply to the DOE and EPA for an exemption from RFS requirements.

The Attorneys General have noted inconsistencies between high profits reported to the SEC by refineries claiming hardship exemptions which they believe indicate that certain refineries are skirting the RFS’ requirements. The letter asks these federal agencies to share information to determine if refineries touting their profits to one agency and claiming hardship to another are in compliance with RFS production and exemption standards.

“Renewable fuels are important to South Dakota’s economy, especially rural communities; but if refineries are not following the rules, they hurt our state’s farmers and ethanol industry,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Skirting RFS requirements thwarts the President’s national energy policy. The federal government needs to ensure that the RFS’ integrity is maintained.”

–Attorney General Marty Jackley