Auction open for 2019 Wyo. Game & Fish Commissioners License

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game & Fish Commissioners License is now open for bidding and ends Tuesday, March 31, 2019. License is good for elk, deer, or antelope in the state of Wyoming. Opening minimum bid starts at $12,000 with no option for a 'Buy Now' price. All proceeds will benefit the Wyoming Stock Growers Association (WSGA) Environmental Stewardship Tour in the summer of 2019.

"Wyoming Stock Growers is grateful to Commissioner Mark Anselmi for once again providing a Commissioners License to enable us to celebrate the resource stewardship of Wyoming ranchers through our annual Environmental Stewardship Tour," states Executive Vice President, Jim Magagna.

All interested bidders are the contact the WSGA office and place bids with Olivia Sanchez by phone or email – (307) 638-3942 or olivia@wysga.org. Bids will be updated regularly on the WSGA website and Facebook page, http://www.wysga.org, once the first bid has been made.

As stated on the Wyoming Game & Fish website, "…All big game licenses authorized under this section are valid for a specific region or hunt area as designated by the license holder at the time of application…" All hunters and sportsmen in and out of the state of Wyoming are welcome to bid and support a great program with over 20 years of recognizing landowners for their stewardship and conservation practices.

For more information, contact Olivia Sanchez at the WSGA office at 307-638-3942, olivia@wysga.org or visit http://www.wysga.org. F

