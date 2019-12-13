Austin Foss out for final two rounds of Wrangler NFR

LAS VEGAS – Bareback rider Austin Foss will miss the final two rounds of the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo due to a separated right shoulder injury he suffered Dec. 12 during Round 8 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

“I had my hand come out of my rigging last night at the end of the whistle and landed right on my shoulder,” Foss said. “I’ve never screwed anything up there (in the shoulder) before, but if there’s anything to mess up it’s the AC joint (acromioclavicular joint).”

Although he tied for second place in Round 8 with 87.5 points on Frontier Rodeo’s Full Baggage, his celebration was cut short.

“I knew right when I landed on it (his right shoulder) that something wasn’t right,” Foss said. “I heard the whole thing crunch and pop when I landed on it and I knew it would need some attention. My adrenaline got up and by the time I was walking out of the gate I could feel it when the adrenaline wore off.”

This isn’t the first time the Oregon cowboy has been sidelined during the Wrangler NFR. He missed Rounds 9 and 10 in 2013 due to a herniated disc.

“Of course, it sucks to miss the last two rounds but I’m thankful it didn’t happen in the second round or something like that,” Foss said. “There’s good and bad with it, I guess. It’s not the middle of the summer so that’s a good thing.”

After Round 8 of the 2019 Wrangler NFR, Foss was 12th in the average with 563.5 points on seven head and 11th in the 2019 PRCA | RAM World Standings with $126,587. He earned $33,692 at this year’s NFR.

“Injury aside it was a good NFR,” Foss said. “I didn’t place in every round but I came out ahead and I’ll take out all the positives I can.”

The 27-year-old cowboy estimated he will be out of competition for six to eight weeks.

“I have my circuit finals (the RAM Columbia River Circuit Finals Rodeo) the second weekend of January, I might get on then or I might not,” Foss said. “I entered Denver for the 23rd of January, so that gives me a bit of time.”

–PRCA